11 Best & Worst Super Bowl Ads of 2019 (VIDEO)

This year's Super Bowl LIII featured a star-studded series of commercials.

Ranging from 30 seconds to 1 minute and costing millions of dollars, brands like Pepsi and Amazon really nailed their messaging with tons of celebrities on deck like Cardi B, Steve Carell, and Harrison Ford.

Microsoft and The Washington Point went the other route by pulling on viewers' emotional heartstrings, while brands such as Burger King and Mint Mobile struggled to make their objectives clear.

Check out the best and worst ads below:

Best

Pepsi — "More Than OK" (featuring Steve Carell, Cardi B, and Lil Jon)

The Washington Post — "Democracy Dies in Darkness" (narrated by Tom Hanks)

Microsoft — "We All Win"

Michael Bublé vs bubly

Hyundai Shopper Assurance (starring Jason Bateman)

Amazon's Alexa — "Not Everything Makes the Cut" (featuring Harrison Ford)

Worst

Stella Artois — "Change Up The Usual" (featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges)

Mint Mobile — "Chunky Style Milk? That's Not Right"

TurboTax Live — "RoboChild"

Audi — "Cashew"

Burger King — "#EatLikeAndy"