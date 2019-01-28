Super Bowl 2019: A Full Roundup of the Commercials So Far (VIDEOS)
Not a fan of the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams? Don't care much for football? No worries, Super Bowl LIII is still the premiere destination for some of the year's most iconic moments in pop culture!
Gladys Knight is poised to kick off the game by singing the National Anthem, followed by the halftime show with Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi. But really, the must-see moments will take place during 2019's Super Bowl commercials, which are gearing up to be just as star-studded as in previous years!
Everyone from Matt Damon to Martha Stewart is getting in on the ad action.
From beloved comedy stars to big-name musical artists, we've gathered the Super Bowl teasers and commercials for companies such as Pepsi, Stella Artois, M&M's and more. Check them out below and don't miss Super Bowl LIII Sunday, February 3, 6:30/5:30c on CBS.
The Dude & Carrie Bradshaw Depart From Their Typical Drinks for Stella Artois
Christina Applegate Isn't Having the M&Ms' Shenanigans
Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Killer Skin With Olay
Plus, details on the National Anthem and the recent backlash.
Cardi B. Can't Contain Her Excitement for Pepsi
Steve Carell Has a Laugh Over Pepsi
Lil John Serves Looks and Pepsi
Budweiser Goes Green with Wind Power
This 'one-of-a-kind talent competition series' will feature acts from around the globe.
Michael Bublé Makes Modifications to Bubly's Can
Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper Some Moves for Doritos
Kia's "Great Unknowns"
The 13-year-old Patriots fan went viral after his selfie with Timberlake.
Amazon Beta Tests With Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson and the Kelly Brothers
Pringles' Sad Stacks
You know Queen Bey made the list, but see who else did.
Zoe Kravitz's Pure Michelob Ultra
A-Rod Plays Catch With Mr. Peanut
Kristin Chenoweth Goes to the Dogs for Avocados from Mexico
Super Bowl commercials might make you laugh, or sometimes cry, but they rarely disappoint.
Luke Wilson Is a Close-Talker for Colgate
Michael C. Hall's Skittles Musical
The Burger King Prepares
A Coke Is a Coke
