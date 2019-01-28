Super Bowl 2019: A Full Roundup of the Commercials So Far (VIDEOS)

Meaghan Darwish
YouTube/Stella Artois

Not a fan of the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams? Don't care much for football? No worries, Super Bowl LIII is still the premiere destination for some of the year's most iconic moments in pop culture!

Gladys Knight is poised to kick off the game by singing the National Anthem, followed by the halftime show with Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi. But really, the must-see moments will take place during 2019's Super Bowl commercials, which are gearing up to be just as star-studded as in previous years!

Everyone from Matt Damon to Martha Stewart is getting in on the ad action.

From beloved comedy stars to big-name musical artists, we've gathered the Super Bowl teasers and commercials for companies such as Pepsi, Stella Artois, M&M's and more. Check them out below and don't miss Super Bowl LIII Sunday, February 3, 6:30/5:30c on CBS.

The Dude & Carrie Bradshaw Depart From Their Typical Drinks for Stella Artois

Christina Applegate Isn't Having the M&Ms' Shenanigans

Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Killer Skin With Olay

Cardi B. Can't Contain Her Excitement for Pepsi

Steve Carell Has a Laugh Over Pepsi

Lil John Serves Looks and Pepsi

Budweiser Goes Green with Wind Power

Michael Bublé Makes Modifications to Bubly's Can

Backstreet Boys Teach Chance the Rapper Some Moves for Doritos

Kia's "Great Unknowns"

Amazon Beta Tests With Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker, Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson and the Kelly Brothers

Pringles' Sad Stacks

Zoe Kravitz's Pure Michelob Ultra

A-Rod Plays Catch With Mr. Peanut

Kristin Chenoweth Goes to the Dogs for Avocados from Mexico

Luke Wilson Is a Close-Talker for Colgate

Michael C. Hall's Skittles Musical

The Burger King Prepares

A Coke Is a Coke

Super Bowl LIII, Sunday, February 3, 6:30/5:30c, CBS

