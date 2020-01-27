Demi Lovato's Tearful Return, Billie Eilish's Shock & More Grammys Buzzy Moments (VIDEO)

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, mere hours after tragedy struck. FollowingKobe Bryant's death earlier in the day, the ceremony served as a celebration of the biggest names in music as well as a tribute to the former Laker.

And after such devastating news, it was was clear the format of the show had to adopt some alterations. Throughout the evening, performances served as tributes, while others honored music standouts and others lost over the last year. But the night wasn't all heavy — there were more than a few moments that served to cheer up or distract the audience.

Below, we're breaking down all of the buzzy moments from the night.

Alicia & Boyz II Men Pay Tribute

"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb — CBS (@CBS) January 27, 2020

In a performance that was planned just hours before the show, host Alicia Keys was joined by the group Boyz II Men to sing their song "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday." The song was sung in honor of Bryant, his daugher Gianna and the other victims of the helicopter crash that claimed their lives.

Quiet and honest, the tribute was emotional as Keys spoke to the audience "We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built," she said before singing.

Demi Lovato Starts Again

Demi Lovato performing her new single “Anyone” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XDlmLSQhZc — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) January 27, 2020

Presented by Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Demi Lovato returned to the Grammy stage to perform her song "Anyone." Before Lovato began, Gerwig shared that the young singer had written the tune just days before her near-fatal overdose.

When it came time to sing, Lovato — who was overcome by emotions — had to stop and restart. The performance was so raw for the artist that she shed tears throughout, leaving anyone watching in a similar state.

Camila Cabello Sings to Her Dad

The singer performed her song "First Man" on the Grammy stage, and she only had eyes for one person throughout the number — and no, it wasn't boyfriend. Shawn Mendes. Instead, it was her father, the clear focus of the tune.

As she neared the end of the song, Cabello stepped down the stairs of the stage to stand in front of her dad who was visibly emotional. After she finished singing, the pair shared a sweet hug.

Lil Nas X's Trip Down 'Old Town Road'

In a performance built around meme and internet culture, viral sensation Lil Nas X sang his number one hit "Old Town Road," one more time. Joined by Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and K-Pop sensation BTS, Lil Nas X walked through a rotating stage, sharing the spotlight with each collaborator before converging for one mega finish.

Tyler the Creator's #1 Fan

Tyler the Creator earned some "awws" from the audience when he took to the stage to accept his award for Best Rap Album. Among the people who joined him in the spotlight was his mother.

"That's my mom, if y'all wondering," he told audience members as he hugged the crying woman. When he broke away from her, he said he needed to make his speech, but went in for one more hug before doing so.

Billie Eilish Praises Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish thinks Ariana Grande should have won best album#Grammys2020 #GRAMMYAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Om6dCGzoBT — Bippity Boppity (@Bobby84837810) January 27, 2020

When a shocked Billie Eilish accepted her award for Best Album, she insisted that Ariana Grande should have won. It's Grande's reaction that picked up traction online as the singer waved her arms at Eilish, indicating that the 18-year-old deserved the award.

Alicia Keys & Dua Lipa's Poor Timing

Alicia Keys dance-moming Dua Lipa’s stage position through gritted teeth is pure, unfiltered performance art. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/61WteDuVcZ — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 27, 2020

Unaware that the cameras were live and mics on, Alicia Keys directed Dua Lipa as they prepared to present the award for Best New Artist. As they positioned themselves in front of the microphone, you could hear Keys tell Lipa to get closer to the mark in one of the night's more awkward moments.