Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant (VIDEO)

It's music's biggest night, a chance for the industry to celebrate the top names, but it was also a somber day for the world on Sunday after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board and did not survive.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards honored the basketball icon early on in the night. First, Lizzo kicked off her opening performance of "Cuz I Love You" with, "tonight is for Kobe."

After that, host Alicia Keys paid tribute to Bryant. "Here we are, together, on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we're all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America, and a whole wide world lost a hero," she began.

"We're literally standing here, heartbroken, in the house that Kobe Bryant built. Right now, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all of those that have been tragically lost tonight are in our spirit, they're in our hearts, they're in our prayers, they're in this building," Keys continued before asking everyone to take a moment "and share our strength and our support with their families."

Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

Boyz II Men then joined Keys for a rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," to "describe a tiny bit how we all feel right now."

"We love you, Kobe," the host said after before we saw Bryant's retired jersey numbers illuminated inside the Staples Center.

Watch the tribute below.