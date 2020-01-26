Grammy Awards 2020: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Grammy Awards are known for their incredible performances. The 2020 ceremony was no exception as artists paid tribute, took part in collaborations, and more on the Grammy stage.

This year's ceremony held some somberness as singers came together hours after tragedy to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the rest of the passengers who perished in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Despite the serious tone, it was still an evening of celebration featuring some of your favorites including Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and the Jonas Brothers.

Below, watch the incredible musical moments that made the 62nd annual awards ceremony so memorable.

Lizzo "Cuz I Love You" & "Truth Hurts"

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday"

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani "Nobody But You"

Jonas Brothers "What a Man Gotta Do"

Tyler the Creator feat. Boyz II Men & Charlie Wilson "New Magic Wand"

Usher, FKA Twigs & Sheila E.'s Prince Tribute

Camila Cabello "First Man"

Ariana Grande "Imagine," "7 Rings" & "Thank U, Next"

Billie Eilish feat. Finneas O'Connell "When the Party's Over"

Aerosmith feat. Run-DMC "Livin' on the Edge" & "Walk This Way"

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo "Old Town Road"

Demi Lovato "Anyone"

Meek Mill, John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and More for Nipsey Hussle Tribute

Alicia Keys feat. Brittany Howard "Underdog"