Grammy Awards 2020: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)
The Grammy Awards are known for their incredible performances. The 2020 ceremony was no exception as artists paid tribute, took part in collaborations, and more on the Grammy stage.
This year's ceremony held some somberness as singers came together hours after tragedy to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and the rest of the passengers who perished in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Despite the serious tone, it was still an evening of celebration featuring some of your favorites including Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and the Jonas Brothers.
Below, watch the incredible musical moments that made the 62nd annual awards ceremony so memorable.
Lizzo "Cuz I Love You" & "Truth Hurts"
#Lizzo SLAYS the #GRAMMYs opening!!! Sing is @Lizzo! pic.twitter.com/5hdcWmu9DO
Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday"
"We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." At the Staples Center, @aliciakeys opens the #GRAMMYs with a touching tribute. pic.twitter.com/wPY8VkReOb
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani "Nobody But You"
We couldn't take our eyes off @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton as they sang "Nobody But You." ❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GlnQf78Wsc
Jonas Brothers "What a Man Gotta Do"
Jonas Brothers #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BmTtcqBw4G
Tyler the Creator feat. Boyz II Men & Charlie Wilson "New Magic Wand"
Tyler, The Creator just KILLED 🕺🏻 #Grammys2020 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5ySteuoYjZ
Usher, FKA Twigs & Sheila E.'s Prince Tribute
Awesome tribute to Prince from Usher and Sheila E! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/JrHsSMSqBh
Camila Cabello "First Man"
@Camila_Cabello performing ‘First Man’ at the #GRAMMYs tonight! pic.twitter.com/cBD4ycliVY
Ariana Grande "Imagine," "7 Rings" & "Thank U, Next"
. @ArianaGrande with the *flawless* vocals on the #GRAMMYs stage 😍😍😍😍♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/SnggtfisJM
Billie Eilish feat. Finneas O'Connell "When the Party's Over"
the best artist coming from this generation @billieeilish always on in the background at my house. we love her!! 👏 #GRAMMYs #Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/Kp40Ku5aNQ
Aerosmith feat. Run-DMC "Livin' on the Edge" & "Walk This Way"
YAASSSSS!!!!! #RunDMC joins @Aerosmith on stage at the #GRAMMYs for their iconic collab 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KyigOxWc47
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas, BTS, Mason Ramsey and Diplo "Old Town Road"
Fofos! Lil Nas X e BTS cantando “Old Town Road” no #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/QElrJuUCx7
Demi Lovato "Anyone"
#DemiLovato #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards #Anyone pic.twitter.com/7N0xcHbafp
Meek Mill, John Legend, DJ Khaled, YG and More for Nipsey Hussle Tribute
200126 - #GRAMMYAwards2020 Highlights
Tribute to a great man: Nipsey Hussle
Higher - John Legend ft. DJ Khaled#RIPKobeBryant #RIPNipsey #NipseyHussle #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dwfc5XmKTk
Alicia Keys feat. Brittany Howard "Underdog"
Me encanta esta canción de Alicia Keys #underdog #GRAMMYs#GRAMMYsTNT #grammysawards2020 pic.twitter.com/VCw7kcWKEx
