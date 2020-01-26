Kobe Bryant Dies at Age 41 — Hollywood Mourns the NBA Legend

Meredith Jacobs
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning at the age of 41.

The Los Angeles Lakers player's private helicopter crashed, TMZ reports. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on the plane and died. There were three other people on board and no survivors. Eyewitnesses reportedly "heard the helicopter's engine sputtering before it went down," and there was a fire at the scene. The crash's cause is being investigated.

Bryant often commuted via helicopter, going back to his days as a Lakers player. He played for the Los Angeles team for 20 years and retired after the 2016 season.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

Bryant's TV credits included guest spots on Moesha and Bette.

Since the news broke, stars have posted tributes to social media mourning the loss.