NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday morning at the age of 41.

The Los Angeles Lakers player's private helicopter crashed, TMZ reports. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore was also on the plane and died. There were three other people on board and no survivors. Eyewitnesses reportedly "heard the helicopter's engine sputtering before it went down," and there was a fire at the scene. The crash's cause is being investigated.

Bryant often commuted via helicopter, going back to his days as a Lakers player. He played for the Los Angeles team for 20 years and retired after the 2016 season.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

Bryant's TV credits included guest spots on Moesha and Bette.

Since the news broke, stars have posted tributes to social media mourning the loss.

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant 💔Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family. — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020

In Memoriam. Kobe Bryant (Aug 23, 1978-Jan 26, 2020) Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/CaKpreZgve — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are wirh your family. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020

Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020

Crushed to hear about Kobe Bryant’s sudden passing. Hug your kids is all I can say. What a tragedy. — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 26, 2020

What a heartbreak. “Dear, Basketball” made me really love this human I never met I can only imagine the heartache for those who’s lives he touched more. — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) January 26, 2020