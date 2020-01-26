Grammy Awards 2020: The Winners List

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Welcome to music's biggest night of the year!

On Sunday, January 26, the industry's top artists, including leading nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, will take to the stage for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the awards show will also feature returning host Alicia Keys at the helm.

Who will win Best New Artist? Or Record of the Year? Tune in to find out, and follow along with us as we update the winners of this year's Grammys live. All of the nominees in the major categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Record Of The Year

"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Hard Place" — H.E.R.

"Talk" — Khalid

"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo

"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Song Of The Year

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit" — Beyoncé

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish

"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo — WINNER

"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish — WINNER

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

"Linked" — Bonobo

"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers — WINNER

"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL

"Midnight Hour"— Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers — WINNER

LP5 — Apparat

Hi This is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume

Solace — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather — Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner

Best Rock Album

Amo — Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues — Cage The Elephant — WINNER

In The End — The Cranberries

Trauma — I Prevail

Feral Roots — Rival Sons

Best R&B Album

1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid

Ella Mai — Ella Mai

Painted — Lucky Daye

Paul — PJ Morton

Ventura — Anderson .Paak — WINNER

Best R&B Performance

"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye

"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 — WINNER

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville

Championships — Meek Mill

I Am > I Was — 21 Savage

Igor — Tyler, The Creator — WINNER

The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae