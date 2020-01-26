Grammy Awards 2020: The Winners List
Welcome to music's biggest night of the year!
On Sunday, January 26, the industry's top artists, including leading nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, will take to the stage for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the awards show will also feature returning host Alicia Keys at the helm.
Who will win Best New Artist? Or Record of the Year? Tune in to find out, and follow along with us as we update the winners of this year's Grammys live. All of the nominees in the major categories are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Record Of The Year
"Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Hard Place" — H.E.R.
"Talk" — Khalid
"Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
"Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album Of The Year
I, I — Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Song Of The Year
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Spirit" — Beyoncé
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
"7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
"Truth Hurts" — Lizzo — WINNER
"You Need to Calm Down" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish — WINNER
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
"Linked" — Bonobo
"Got to Keep On" — The Chemical Brothers — WINNER
"Piece of Your Heart" — Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater" — RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour"— Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best Dance/Electronic Album
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers — WINNER
LP5 — Apparat
Hi This is Flume (Mixtape) — Flume
Solace — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather — Tycho Featuring Saint Sinner
Best Rock Album
Amo — Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues — Cage The Elephant — WINNER
In The End — The Cranberries
Trauma — I Prevail
Feral Roots — Rival Sons
Best R&B Album
1123 — BJ The Chicago Kid
Ella Mai — Ella Mai
Painted — Lucky Daye
Paul — PJ Morton
Ventura — Anderson .Paak — WINNER
Best R&B Performance
"Love Again" — Daniel Caesar & Brandy
"Could've Been" — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Exactly How I Feel" — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo" — Lucky Daye
"Come Home" — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000 — WINNER
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III — Dreamville
Championships — Meek Mill
I Am > I Was — 21 Savage
Igor — Tyler, The Creator — WINNER
The Lost Boy — YBN Cordae
Best Country Song:
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) — WINNER
"Girl Goin' Nowhere" — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out in the Wash" — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"Some of It" — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
"Speechless" — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE:
“Brand New Man” - Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before you)” - Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” - Dan + Shay — WINNER
“The Daughters” - Little Big Town
“Common” - Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost — Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation — Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together — Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding — WINNER
Screenplay — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best Gospel Album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin — WINNER
Goshen — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision — Gene Moore
Settle Here — William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album — CeCe Winans
Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album
X 100PRE — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible — Flor De Toloache
Almadura — iLe
El Mal Querer — Rosalía — WINNER
Best Country Album:
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker — WINNER
Desperate Man — Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth — Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel — Pistol Annies
Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett
Best Americana Album:
Years to Burn — Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now — Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma — Keb' Mo' — WINNER
Tales of America — J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire — Yola
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Beastie Boys Book — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming — Michelle Obama — WINNER
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All — John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl in the Movies" — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born — WINNER
"Spirit" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspirium" — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Best Music Film
Homecoming — Beyoncé — WINNER
Remember My Name — David Crosby
Birth of the Cool — (Miles Davis)
Shangri-La — (Various Artists)
Anima — Thom Yorke
Best Music Video
“Old Town Road” - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers — WINNER
“We’ve Got to Try” - The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land” - Gary Clark Jr. Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane” - FKA Twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Glad He’s Gone” - Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
COMEDY ALBUM:
Quality Time — Jim Gaffigan
Relatable — Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now — Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia — Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones — Dave Chappelle — WINNER