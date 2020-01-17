What's Coming and Going From Hulu in February 2020
Hulu's February lineup is shaping up to be a good one as the platform just released its listings for the month.
Among the originals slated to arrive is the first season of Zoe Kravitz's High Fidelity, plus catch a new episode of Into the Dark and Utopia Falls Season 1. If network TV is more your thing, don't miss the premieres of The Masked Singer and American Idol. And rom-com movie lovers can now do a re-watch of the Bridget Jones trilogy or the classic When Harry Met Sally. No matter your taste, there's something for everyone!
Below, check out the list of what's coming and going from Hulu in February.
Here's what's coming to Hulu in February:
February 1
300 (2007)
28 Days Later (2003)
Adam (2019)
All About E (2005)
Bridget Jones Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones' Baby (2016)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
For Colored Girls (2010)
The Fugitive (1993)
Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)
Ghost (1990)
The Girl King (2015)
Hitch (2005)
Henry Gamble's Birthday Party (2015)
Hot Guys with Guns (2013)
John Q (2002)
Judgement Day (1999)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Last Warrior (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Lord of War (2005)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
Margarita with a Straw (2014)
Ms. Purple (2019)
Menace II Society (1993)
Mimic (1997)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
Naz and Maalik (2015)
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Precious (2009)
Robin Hood (1991)
Say Anything (1989)
Southie (1999)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Those People (2015)
Touched with Fire (2016)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Where We Go From Here (2019)
February 2
A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
February 3
The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
February 5
Warrior (2011)
February 6
LEGO Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)
Angel of Mine (2019)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Wrinkles the Clown (2019)
February 7
Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
February 9
Alive (2019)
February 10
The Oscars: Special (ABC)
February 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)
For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)
Where'd You Go, Bernadette (2019)
February 13
Mister America (2019)
February 14
High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)
Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
From Hell (2001)
Racetime (2019)
Radioflash (2019)
Villains (2019)
February 15
28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
American Ultra (2015)
Anchor and Hope (2017)
Monogamy (2010)
Princess Cyd (2017)
February 17
American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)
Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
February 18
Super 8 (2011)
February 19
Getaway (2013)
February 22
The Prince (2014)
February 25
The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Run the Race (2019)
February 28
After the Wedding (2019)
Here's what's leaving Hulu in February:
February 29
A Better Life (2011)
A Stork's Journey (2017)
Airheads (1994)
Almost Famous (2000)
Blast from the Past (1999)
Cube (1998)
Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)
Cube Zero (2005)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Dennis the Menace Strikes Again (1998)
Exposed (2016)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Hamlet (1990)
Harry Brown (2009)
Heartbreakers (2001)
In Secret (2014)
Just Married (2003)
Knowing (2009)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Nobody's Fool (1995)
Ouija House (2018)
Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)
Road House (1989)
Secretary (2002)
Set Up (2011)
Sorority Row (2009)
Transporter 2 (2005)
Uptown Girls (2003)
Wall Street (1987)