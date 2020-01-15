'The Masked Singer' Adds Jason Biggs & Leah Remini as Guest Panelists (PHOTOS)

There are a couple of special guest panelists coming to The Masked Singer in the third season — and one is the star of another new Fox comedy!

Jason Biggs (Outmatched) and Leah Remini (The King of Queens) will appear as guest panelists in Season 3, TV Insider has learned exclusively. (Check out photos of them with the regular panelists below.)

The hit singing competition returns after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. (It moves to its regular night and time slot on Wednesday, February 5, at 8/7c.) Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke all return for another season of disguised celebrity singers taking the stage. Jamie Foxx will appear as a guest panelist in the premiere.

The 18 contestants — who have a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records — will be split into three groups of six. Group A kicks off the first three episodes and will be whittled down to three, and Groups B and C will follow. The final nine contestants will then continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

A new season also means new custom costumes, including The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Mouse, Miss Monster, and The Llama.

The Masked Singer, Season 3 Premiere, Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, Fox