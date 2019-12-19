First Look at 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 Contestants (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer may have just finished unmasking its last Season 2 contestants, but fans won't have to wait long for the Fox singing competition to return.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl, and the network released a first look at the new season, including four new costumes and teases about who might be under those masks.

Nick Cannon is on hand to deliver containers holding these costumes. He brings Mouse to someone wearing UGGs with a Chihuahua in a tutu, Robot to a cowboy, Banana to someone's dressing room, and Miss Monster to someone who has Cannon saying, "you gotta be kidding me!"

Plus, there's a container that remains unopened left on the football field, but is that a hint or simply because Season 3 premieres after the Super Bowl?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fox had previously teased Season 3's costumes in Instagram posts. First, on December 9, the network posted the Banana taped down, with the caption, "Season 3 ... is going to be an appeeling work of art," then it shared a series of videos offering a look at the creation of several other costumes.

View this post on Instagram Season 3 is gonna be wild. #TheMaskedSinger A post shared by The Masked Singer (@maskedsingerfox) on Dec 18, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

Following its Super Bowl premiere, the series will move to its regular time slot on Wednesday, February 5, at 8/7c.

The Masked Singer, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, February 2, 10:30/7:30c, Fox