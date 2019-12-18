What's Coming and Going From Hulu in January 2020

Winter is in full swing, which means it's the perfect time to catch up with Hulu this January.

Ring in the new year with some binge watching and network catch-ups that could include the Golden Globe Awards, The Bachelor, Last Man Standing and more. And don't miss Season 2 of Hulu Original series Shrill, starring Saturday Night Live's Aidy Bryant.

Hulu's new partnership with FX is clear by some series additions to the streaming library. Catch shows like Rescue Me and Justified, which will be available in their entirety this month.

Scroll for the full list of what's coming and going from Hulu in the first month of 2020.

Here's what's coming to Hulu in January:

January 1

Bring It!: Complete Season 4 (Lifetime)

Brockmire: Complete Season 3 (IFC)

Damages: Complete Series (FX)

Deputy: Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere (FOX)

Divided States: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Fox's New Year's Eve Special with Steve Harvey: Special (FOX)

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hoarders: Complete Season 10 (A&E)

Hunting JonBenet's Killer: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 8 (Lifetime)

Party of Five: Sneak Peek Pre-Linear Series Premiere (Freeform)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Rescue Me: Complete Series (FX)

Secret Life of a Gang Girl: The Untold Story: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Seasons 2, 3 & 6 (History)

American Buffalo (1996)

Arbitrage (2012)

Bachelor Party (1984)

The Bellboy (1960)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Captivity (2007)

Cinderfella (1960)

The Conspirator (2011)

The Cookout (2004)

Crazy About Tiffany's (2015)

Crisscross (1992)

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Dennis the Menace Strikes Back (1998)

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Fierce People (2007)

The Final Cut (2004)

The French Connection (1971)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Good Guy (2010)

Gone (2012)

Grace Unplugged (2013)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Kansas (1988)

Knowing (2009)

Last Rites (1988)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Little Richard Story (2000)

MASH (1970)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995)

Music from Another Room (1998)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Mystery Team (2009)

P2 (2007)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Pi (1998)

The Patsy (1964)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Possession (2012)

Shy People (1987)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Swimming with Sharks (1995)

The Tenant (1976)

Two Family House (2000)

Unforgettable (1996)

Uptown Girls (2003)

January 2

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019)

January 3

Last Man Standing: Season 8 Premiere (FOX)

January 5

Black Clover: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

January 6

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Special (NBC)

Conan the Barbarian (2011)

The Art of Self Defense (2019)

January 7

America's Got Talent: The Champions: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

The Bachelor: Season 24 Premiere (ABC)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time: Special (ABC)

Manifest: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 8

Ellen's Game of Games: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 9

Meet Wally Sparks (1997)

January 10

Homeland: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Showtime)

Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th (2001)

January 11

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

January 12

Little Men (2016)

January 13

Lodge 49: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

January 16

Good Trouble: Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

January 17

Endlings: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Originals)

Everything's Gonna Be Okay: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Grown-ish: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

January 19

Justified: Complete Series (FX)

Life, Animated (2016)

January 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Detour: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

Love Island (UK): Season 6 Premiere (ITV)

Honeyland (2019)

January 22

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 32-35 (Food Network)

Cold Hearted: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Dessert Games: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10-12 (HGTV)

Good Eats: Reloaded: Complete Season 1 (Cook)

Guy's Grocery Games: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 111-117 (HGTV)

House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 113-115 (HGTV)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (IDTV)

Puppy Bowl: Complete Seasons 14 & 15 (Animal Planet)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Unexpected: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 11-13 (Food Network)

January 23

The Prodigy (2019)

January 24

Shrill: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Outmatched: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Bold Type: Season 4 Mid-Season Premiere (Freeform)

Tokyo Ghoul: Complete Season 3B (Dubbed) (Funimation)

January 27

Brian Banks (2019)

Luce (2019)

January 30

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in January:

January 31

A Date for Mad Mary (2017)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Very Cool Christmas (2004)

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom (2017)

Alpha & Omega: The Big Fureeze (2016)

An Accidental Christmas (2007)

Chasing Christmas (2005)

Crazy for Christmas (2005)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Freelancers (2012)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home by Christmas (2006)

Home for the Holidays (2005)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2004)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Marley and Me: The Puppy Years (2010)

Planet 51 (2009)

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Step Up (2006)

Summer's Moon (2009)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (1995)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting… (2005)