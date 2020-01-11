NBC at TCA: 'New Amsterdam's Major Renewal, 'Days of Our Lives' Reassurance & More

The Television Critics Asssociation Press Tour is well underway in Pasadena, California, and NBC's Paul Telegdy made quite a few announcements during the network's presentation.

On the docket? Plenty of renewals, orders and more including the big reveal that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would return as Golden Globes hosts in 2021. Below, we're breaking down all the news and notes you need to know about shows like New Amsterdam and Days of Our Lives.

NBC's other big announcements for the coming year include:

New Amsterdam

NBC's medical drama starring Ryan Eggold was given a three season order, the last show to receive such an honor was Dan Fogelman's beloved This Is Us.

Days of Our Lives

Telegdy reassured critics in attendance that long-running soap Days of Our Lives would live on at the network, despite earlier concern that it might be ending.

That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon will host a musical comedy/variety show That's My Jam between the Tokyo Summer Olympics and the fall TV season.

The Kenan Show

Kenan Thompson's The Keenan Show will premiere next season.

Young Rock

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson will star in the new sitcom Young Rock from Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan. The comedy is inspired Johnson's life and career.

The New World

The New World, a 10-part nature documentary series from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, will debut following the 2024 Summer Olympics Closing Ceremony.

Untitled Ted Danson Comedy

Ted Danson will star in a political comedy set in Los Angeles from Tina Fey and 30 Rock partner Robert Carlock. Holly Hunter is also set to appear in the series.

Unscripted Renewals

Unscripted series Making It and Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways have been renewed for additional seasons.