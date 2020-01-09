FX at TCA: Impeachment-Themed 'American Crime Story,' 'Atlanta' Season 3 Premieres Delayed & More

Various announcements were made at FX's TCA Winter 2020 presentation in Pasadena, CA this Thursday. Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions John Landgraf previewed what's to come for the brand including premiere dates, renewals and much more. Below, we're rounding up the major news and notes from the day.

Crime Story on Hold

American Crime Story's third season circling the Bill Clinton impeachment is not going to air before or during the upcoming primary election. The show's production schedule will reportedly not begin until March of this year, pushing filming to October and effectively missing its intended September 2020 premiere date.

Horror Story Holds Strong

The network unveiled a multi-season renewal for the fan-favorite anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The order carries the series through to Season 13 — currently Season 10 is slated to premiere later this year. As for who's popping up in Season 10? Sarah Paulson teased her return, telling reporters she'll be back for the upcoming chapter, according to Deadline.

Atlanta in Waiting

Fans of Atlanta have new info regarding the upcoming third season — according to reports at TCA, the upcoming season has been upped to a 10-episode count, but likely won't air until this time next year as Season 4 films consecutively alongside it. Season 4 is expected to air in fall of 2021, giving fans a double dose of the series in one year. Much of the filming is taking place out of the United States: As viewers will recall, Earn (Donald Glover) was Europe-bound when Season 2 ended.

FX on Hulu Debuts

Premiere dates for some of FX on Hulu's first exclusive originals were unveiled including Devs (March 5) and Mrs. America (April 15). These series will be part of FX's merge with Hulu, as a slew of impending content will launch on the streaming platform rather than air on network TV. FX originals will be added to Hulu the day after they air beginning this March.

welcome to kansas city. @fargofx installment 4 premieres april 19 on FX & #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/KA2ZOlRYpy — FXNetworks (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020

More Premiere Dates

Premiere dates for new and returning series include Breeders (March 2), Better Things (March 5), The Most Dangerous Animal of All (March 6), What We Do in the Shadows (April 15) and Fargo (April 19) on FX. Other announcements included dates for FXX's Dave (March 4), Cake (March 4), Archer (May 6) and more.