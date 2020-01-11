Tina Fey & Amy Poehler to Return as Golden Globes Hosts in 2021

Funny gals Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to return to the Golden Globe Awards as hosts in 2021.

Just days after the 2020 ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais, NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy revealed that the women would return to host at the network's Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. As of now, an official air date for the ceremony has not been announced.

As hosts from 2013 through 2015, Fey and Poehler stole the show and the hearts of viewers with their critically acclaimed hosting gig. Their easy banter and rapport were a perfect fit for the more freewheeling awards show.

"NBC has long been the home of two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," Telegdy said.

"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. "We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage."

"Tina Fey and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show had ever seen," said Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions. "We're thrilled to welcome them back in 2021."

Golden Globes-winners themselves, Fey and Poehler previously starred together on the network's flagship sketch series Saturday Night Live and each went on to lead their own scripted shows with 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation. Currently, Fey is re-teaming with her 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt collaborator Robert Carlock on a comedy starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter.

Poehler's next project is Fox's animated comedy Duncanville, in which she serves as executive producer and voice talent. She is also the host of crafting competition series Making It alongside her Parks and Rec costar Nick Offerman.

Stay tuned for details as the next year's awards season approaches.