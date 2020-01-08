2020 Preview: 'Outmatched,' 'Kimmy Schmidt' & More Laughs On The Way (PHOTOS)

The holiday season is over, but TV has some new gifts you'll never want to return. Settle in for 12 months of fan-favorite stars (Fran Drescher, Edie Falco), inspiring physical feats (the Olympics), new streaming services, and another must-see season of Outlander.

The new year brings plenty to look forward to in television, among the genres we're anticipating some great new content in is comedy. After all, there's no such thing as too much laughter, and 2020 is no exception.

Whether you're into comedy or not, we guarantee, one of these upcoming titles will make you drop a laugh or two. Plus, get the inside scoop on what to expect ahead of these new title arrivals.

Outmatched

Premieres Thursday, Jan. 23, 8:30/7:30c, Fox

Handyman Mike (Jason Biggs) and wife Cay (Maggie Lawson), a casino pit boss, are in way over their heads raising three geniuses and one, well, slightly less gifted 8-year-old in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Breeders

Premieres March, FX

Martin Freeman and Back to Life's Daisy Haggard play a couple with the usual responsibilities: kids and a mortgage. All is relatively well until her estranged father (Better Call Saul's Michael McKean) moves in, adding another mouth to feed — and an opinionated one at that.

Black Excellence

Premieres Spring, Netflix

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris kicks off his exclusive Netflix deal with this unconventional family sitcom (he's compared the tone to Curb Your Enthusiasm) inspired by his own approach to parenting. Barris also stars, opposite Rashida Jones.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Returns

Spring, Netflix

What in the ham sandwich?! Tina Fey's romp is back as an interactive special — with Daniel Radcliffe! Can you, the viewer, thwart the scheming Reverend (Jon Hamm) and help ever-optimistic Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) make it down the aisle?

