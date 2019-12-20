'#BlackExcellence': Netflix Rounds Out Cast of Kenya Barris & Rashida Jones Series

Kenya Barris' next project is beginning to shape up over at Netflix as six more stars join him and Rashida Jones in the eight-episode comedy series #BlackExcellence.

The series, inspired by Barris' approach to parenting, relationships, race and culture, flips family sitcom traditions on its head. Joining Barris and Jones are Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Genneya Walton and Justin Claiborne (above), as well as Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer and Richard Gardenhire Jr. (below).

The series explores what it means to be a "new money" black family trying to "get it right in a modern world where 'right' is no longer a fixed concept."

Barris plays a version of himself described as "brash and unapologetic," but also "a giant teddy bear." Meanwhile Jones portrays his wife, Joya, a confident and hard-working woman who traded the courtroom to be a stay-at-home mom.

Walton plays 18-year-old eldest child Chloe Barris, a popular and ditzy college student. Second eldest child and series narrator Drea will be played by Benson. The artistic and mature character is said to be the moral center of the family.

Spencer is the difficult and contrarian 12-year-old Izzy Barris, Claiborne plays lovable and gullible 10-year-old Pops Barris, and Conyers is Kam, the 8-year-old troublemaker who has a habit of telling lies.

Finally, youngest member of the family Brooklyn Barris, a remarkably smart and well-spoken child, will be played by Gardenhire Jr..

#BlackExcellence is executive produced by Barris, Jones and Hale Rothstein, the show is a single-camera comedy. No premiere date has been announced at this time.