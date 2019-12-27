'Wynonna Earp' Cast & Creator Share Season 4 Details, WayHaught Wedding Hopes

Wynonna Earp Season 4 is finally happening.

But the cast and creator haven't forgotten what it took to get here and the support they've received from their fans, the Earpers. "Because it's been such a fight, I'm still a little on-edge," creator Emily Andras told TV Insider at New York Comic Con this fall, before noting that the show's presence at the event was "one more sign it's happening."

"I will be happy when we're shooting," star Melanie Scrofano admitted. "We had it before. We were supposed to start, and then we didn't."

At the time, the cast didn't know anything about what's to come, but Andras was able to share a few teases about the new season and everyone was eager to look ahead.

Season 4's Nod to the Break

"We're probably going to pick up fairly immediately after Season 3, but I would keep an eye open for any Easter eggs about, 'Oh, it sure feels like we've been gone a long time,'" Andras shared. "Everyone in the town is missing. Doc and Waverly are in the garden. It just seems to be Nedley and Wynonna. The first order of business is going to be where did everyone go and how do we get them back? We have to pick up there."

And when the show picks up, it will acknowledge the fight for Season 4. "We actually started writing a year ago, so we're revisiting those first five scripts," the creator explained. "It has reinvigorated this idea of fight and resistance in so far as the messaging I want to do in Season 4 because the fans just fought for us. ... I want to give the fans more of what they love about the show. Just back to basics with a twist."

Expect to see more of what you love about the show, along with new dynamics, new secrets, new betrayals, new loves, and new relationships. "It's really going to be about how far you're willing to go to save the people you love and what kind of sacrifices you have to make to do that," Andras teased.

Valdez

Fans are of course wondering what to expect after seeing "Valdez" written inside the Earp home. While Scrofano knows about the character from writing in the comic, she's not quite sure yet what we'll see on-screen. Valdez in the comics is "so timeless" and "so old," she said. "How do you find someone with that amount of soul? If it's a literal interpretation, I can't wait to see who we find because that person's going to be amazing. If it's not, I can't wait to see what it is."

It may end up being a mixture of both, as Andras said that was "a nod to that beloved character," but the audience probably won't get exactly what they expect or know from the comic book.

Getting Back Into the Fight

The cast is looking forward to getting back to work, whatever the new season may entail. "I really feel like I've missed [Waverly]," Dominique Provost-Chalkley said of her character. "It's going to be good to reconnect with that fire she has and the bravery I need within myself."

And Waverly's going to need that with whatever she's about to face in the Garden ("Going into it, there was a lot of fear," the actress pointed out), where there will likely be a different dynamic with Doc. However, "no matter what has happened in Season 3 and no matter what Doc has done — obviously he's let down a lot of people — just seeing a friendly face up there in the garden is going to be so reassuring for Waverly that I'm sure they will make up very quickly and find a way to fight together," the actress said. Despite what's happened, she knows that "Doc has an amazing, very, very big heart." Plus, they care about the same people.

Andras promises some surprises when it comes to the Garden on Wynonna Earp, but what won't be a surprise is how Wynonna deals with Waverly and Doc being gone (on top of what to do now that the curse is broken): "in typical Wynonna Earp fashion, frantically and with lots of whiskey."

Wynonna also only has one person to lean on: Nedley. But he might be just who she needs, Scrofano said. "She thrives when she can lean on people and have people go, 'No, you have a job to do. Suck it up and do it.'" And with nothing left, she's going to be fighting for her sister — and she won't stop until she gets her.

WayHaught, Heading Down the Aisle?

Fans have especially taken to the WayHaught relationship, and they're not the only ones. Katherine Barrell knows how much it means to people to see the relationship on-screen, and Provost-Chalkley agrees, adding, "Really connecting with the community and seeing how important it is to the fans and how much they need that representation on-screen has been massively eye-opening and it's taught me so much about what's important in life."

And it's possible that fans will get to see a wedding in the future — once the two are reunited, of course. We don't even know where Nicole is! But wherever she is, Barrell assured us she's probably going to be fine. "She's very resourceful, and she's a survivor," she said before speculating, "I almost wonder if we're on different timelines, if Wynonna and Nedley are in a different universe than the rest of us."

Her "instinct" is also that it will take "a few episodes" for the two to come back together and then imagines it'll take time for them to figure out how their experiences apart, comparing them to people who go off to war, have changed them.

Provost-Chalkley has been pitching a Season 5 wedding. "The nature of the relationship is still relatively young and I don't think Waverly and Nicole are two people that would rush into something," she explained. "I would love to see them strengthen the relationship first. They already are like a power couple, but really fighting alongside each other as women that really support each other and they now have that security, that they're engaged and they're set for life. I don't necessarily think that there's any need in rushing into it straight away."

Rest assured, Andras knows how important the relationship is to the fans. "I wouldn't be me if I didn't make you suffer a tiny bit," she said, but "they are the couple of the show. They are the love affair of the show."

Love for the Earpers

The fans fought so hard for the series, and the cast and creator aren't going to forget that. "They gave [us coming back] to themselves," Scrofano said of the support. "Now all we can really give to them is bringing the fight that they gave us and put it into our characters on the screen. ... [The fans] have reignited my hunger to fight, so I can't wait to do it on-screen."

Andras called this fan base "a career high." "I don't feel like I need to be on the biggest show in the world because we've created this family," she said. Provost-Chalkley echoed that sentiment: "They have become like our family, an extension of us, and I know a lot of them now personally because of the amount of times I've seen them. ... I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

And because of the "kindness" and "respect" they do everything with, Barrell realized she shouldn't have even been surprised to see billboards supporting the series in Times Square.

Wynonna Earp, Season 4, Summer 2020, Syfy