American Horror Story has been disturbing, dismaying, and delighting dark-minded audiences ever since it first premiered on FX in October 2011, when a ghost-infested Murder House made permanent residents out of the Harmon family.

Since then, co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have introduced eerie asylums, cursed covens, sinister sideshow circuses, haunted hotels, and even the end of the world as part of the show’s macabre repertoire designed to scare and mesmerize viewers.

After a brief hiatus, the show is preparing to return, but when? Who will feature in the anthology’s next chapter? And what terrifying themes will it cover? Here’s a quick breakdown of what we know so far about the highly anticipated 13th season of the horror hit.

When will American Horror Story Season 13 premiere?

The new season of AHS has not yet begun production. The show was renewed for its 13th back in January 2020, following the success of American Horror Story: 1984, which led to three additional seasons being ordered.

In previous years, American Horror Story typically debuted in the fall, with most seasons premiering in October. Seasons 1 through 5, along with Season 11, all premiered in October, while Seasons 6 through 9 and Season 12 debuted in September. Season 10, the AHS: Double Feature season, premiered in August due to COVID-related delays.

With that in mind, it’s likely that Season 13 will also premiere sometime during the autumn season, but which fall remains to be seen.

The 12th installment of American Horror Story was Delicate, which featured Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. The two-part season wrapped on April 24, 2024.

Who will star in American Horror Story Season 13?

As of June 2025, the cast for the anthology series has yet to be announced, but in an interview with Variety in October 2024, Murphy hinted at a return to the show’s roots, possibly involving members of the original cast.

“I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, ‘Okay, I think it’s time we get the band back together, so let’s make some calls here,’” Murphy said.

“So I’m gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future, because they’re both dear to me. I love that show. I’ll never give up on that show,” he added.

Familiar faces and prominent players known for their repeat performances on American Horror Story have included Paulson, Peters, Denis O’Hare, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Finn Wittrock, Billie Lourd, and Angela Bassett, to name a few.

However, one cast member will not be returning for another go-round. In an interview in February 2025, Jessica Lange was asked if she would ever return to the anthology series, and the Oscar winner stated, “Oh Christ, no,” Lange said. “I mean, I haven’t done it for more than 10 years, 12 years, so, no, I’m not doing it.”

What will American Horror Story Season 13 be about?

Thirteen is an auspicious number for horror fans, steeped in superstition and dark symbolism, so many expect American Horror Story to go all out for its 13th season and deliver its creepiest installment yet.

However, there is still little to no official information about the new season as of now.

In 2021, Murphy held an online poll through a now-disappeared Instagram Story, asking fans to vote on potential themes for upcoming AHS seasons. Options included murderous mermaids and sea sirens, a Wild West setting, Bloody Mary, Salem, a possible plague, werewolves, and cryptids, to name a few. From the poll, sirens, Bloody Mary, and a plague theme emerged as fan favorites.

Will there be another crossover with other seasons?

American Horror Story loves to play connect-the-dots when it comes to linking its seasons. Writers often throw in subtle references and recurring characters that tie one season to another, like the tragic character of Pepper (Naomi Grossman), who appeared in both Freak Show and Asylum. Or in Hotel, when Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) from Coven met a (temporary) demise at the hands of James March (played by Peters) in Room 64 of the Hotel Cortez.

It wasn’t until American Horror Story: Apocalypse that the seasons fully began to merge, as characters from that storyline interacted with key players from Murder House and Coven, with a few standing story arcs resolved, thanks to a little witchcraft.

For the upcoming season, Ryan Murphy has hinted at another possible crossover. Back in 2018 during his Walk of Fame ceremony after Apocalypse’s 10-episode run, Murphy made the cryptic comment, “The witches will be back.”

