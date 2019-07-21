Everything We Learned About 'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 at the Comic-Con Panel

Many shows claim to have the best fans ever but if the passion felt inside the Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 20, was any indication, it won’t be long before Wynonna Earp needs to book the larger-sized Hall H for future San Diego Comic-Cons!

The enthusiasm for this series appears boundless. The devotees assembled at the Bayfront Hilton were thrilled to be in the presence of executive producer Emily Andras (Lost Girl) and cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), Chantel Riley (Kate), and Greg Lawson (Sheriff Nedley).

Beau Smith, who created the Wynonna Earp comic book, was also on hand as the panel fielded questions about the fan-favorite series, which tells the story of Wyatt Earp's great great-granddaughter (Scrofano), who battles supernatural forces, and other tales of female empowerment!

Read on for the highlights!

On hearing the news that the show was coming back: “It’s even sweeter the second time around,” says Andras. “We would not be here without you guys! It’s a once in a lifetime thing to see this kind of positivity come together. You hope to make something that will make people fight like this. Thank you so much!”

On this being Lawson’s first Comic-Con: “I love downtown San Diego,” Lawson says. “It’s awesome, especially with this convention going on. There are a lot of interesting people to talk to!”

On Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday) and Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) not being able to make it this year (the two sent in a video, thanking fans for their support): “Tim and Dom aren’t here because they’re in the Garden of Eden,” quipped Andras referring to a Season 3 development. “We told them we’d be right back. ‘Here’s a packet of crackers.’”

On breaking stories for the upcoming season: “Show-running is a really a 365-day a year job, in a weird way,” Andras says. “This breather was interesting in that it allowed me to really remember what people think of the show, what makes it special. I’m hoping to make [next season] the ‘Earpiest’ season that ever ‘Earped!’”

On Wynonna having lost the two people she cares about the most (Doc and Waverly) and how she’s going to go on: “I had a moment where [I said to] Greg over there, ‘It’s just the two of us.’ I think it’ll be interesting to see how she maybe leans on him a little bit more or maybe he’ll lean on her? We talked early on about how Waverly is very much like, ‘Let’s figure this out, team!’ It’ll be interesting to see if Wynonna can step up now.”

On her using a sword instead of a gun, and on keeping that sword up or down: “I don’t want to talk about it. I’m so scared,” says Scrofano, clearly, not a fan of using a sword. She briefly channeled the cupcake kid (remember that YouTube sensation?) who tried to convince his mother, Linda, to let him have some cupcakes. “’Listen to me, Linda. Linda!’ I forget that I had a sword. I’m hoping I can convince [the powers that be] that the sword is too violent.”

On Sheriff Nedley maybe starting to do some fight scenes: “Do I have to start working out?” quipped Lawson.

On the name “Valdez” being scrawled inside the Earp home: “That was a character I created a long time ago and always kept in the back drawer,” Smith says. She’s special and possibly is a 1000-year-old princess warrior. The best way I can describe her as part [Xena from] Xena: Warrior Princess crossed with Mr. Spock from Star Trek. She doesn’t suffer fools and your head could end up on the [top] of her war club.”

On how Smith would feel if Valdez makes it to the screen: “There’s no hesitation. I’d hand it over to Emily. She’s proven she can do it!”

On what’s going to happen next for Sheriff Nedley: “I know exactly what’s going to happen next,” Lawson says. “I’m going to do exactly what Emily is going to tell me to do! I find it interesting that here’s this guy who’s been trying to retire and, at first, he didn’t want to retire. He convinces himself that he can — then, this happens. I can’t wait to see what happens next!”

On how Barrell would handle putting together a “WayHaught” wedding between her character Nicole and Waverly, Wynnona’s sister: “I think we would definitely have a wedding on the homestead. It’d be small, intimate and personal. Wynonna would definitely find a way to [expletive] it up!”

“My children are here and they haven’t heard that word yet,” Scrofano admonished her co-star, adding, “What was the last great event that happened at the homestead?”

“Well, maybe we could change that,” Barrell responded.

On who else Riley would like to see Kate team up with: “I would love to team up with Waverly, actually. I think they’d be very interesting. She’s so sweet. Maybe Kate will turn her out a little bit. Hang around here long enough and you’ll turn into a vampire!”

On why the curse was seemingly broken up at the end of Season 3: “That seems crazy,” muses Andras. “That’s something a tired and crazy person would do. One of my favorite things about the show is that it throws constant challenges at the characters. The curse has brought a lot of meaning to Waverly, but it’s taught her what she’s good at. There’s still a lot of challenges ahead. And there’s a lot of ways to be cursed.”

On who Wynonna is without the curse: “I don’t know,” Scrofano says. “Sometimes, you define yourself by your problems. Who am I without them? How do I connect with people? I’ve lost the thing that made people want to take care of me. Now, if I don’t have that, do they still care?”

On if the campaign to keep Wynonna Earp on the air has inspired Andras to add themes of resistance and empowerment to storylines in Season 4: “Not to get too political,” Andras says, “but I feel like there’s a lot of people feeling that they’re a part of a resistance [these days]. That’s indicative of what our show stands for. There are going to be things to be resisted. I felt we were already going down that route. I just want a poster for Season 4 that has all [the] beautiful faces [of our cast] on it that says, ‘Fight!’ Syfy, think we can do that?”

On what characters would chose as their superhero names based on their characteristics: “Kate, the Vampire Queen,” said Riley.

“Mandy the Dandy,” said Lawson.

“Wynonna, Mother-[Expletive] With A Machine Gun!” say Scrofano.

On if Earp matriarch Michelle Gibson will return: “I’d love it,” Andras said. “She was played by Megan Follows. She went off looking for her love. I’d love to bring her back to the show. She’d show up at not the best time, but we’ll see.”

On what her favorite scene or moment was so far: “Season 2,” an emotional Scrofano responded, referring to the season in which she was pregnant in real-life and her showrunner, cast and crew, studio and network all accommodated her. “That fact that you (Andras), IDW, and Syfy were all such champions, putting their money where their mouth was. And to the fans. It restored my faith in the business.”

On if she’d get Ksenia Solo (Lost Girl) a role on the show: “I would love to get Ksenia Solo or anyone from Lost Girl,” says Andras. “Sure, Ksenia, please call me! You can play whomever you want!”

On which other character they’d like to play on the show: Andras suggested that they wouldn’t change roles even if they could. “They all love their characters.”

On the time Smith did a cameo on the show in Season 2, Episode 8: “I’d like to see him become a recurring character,” Smith said.

“I can make that happen,” Andras said. “Are you good with a sword?”

Wynonna Earp, Season 4 Premiere, 2020, Syfy