Best of the 2010s: Which Streaming Service Had the Most to Offer? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

It goes without mention that the 2010s were a decade for streaming, with the rise of platform originals reaching skyrocketing heights. Binge culture boomed and we were here for it. Whether Netflix and Chill was your thing or you kept exclusively to Amazon, there was a platform for everyone.

While some may have joined the game later than others — we're looking at you Apple TV+ and Disney+ — each streaming service has provided their own touch to the viewing experience. Take a look at some of the platforms we think made the 2010s great, and let us know which you liked the best in our poll below.

Netflix

The O.G in a way, this platform paved the way with originals like Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Throughout the decade they've owned streaming viewers with their big name titles, including the worldwide hit Stranger Things, among others. With the recent release of The Crown's third season, Netflix remains sturdy despite a growing number of competitors.

Hulu

Perhaps less popular with the masses, this platform has given viewers one of TV's most talked-about series of the past decade — The Handmaid's Tale. They also housed Mindy Kaling's The Mindy Project when it was canceled in 2015 at Fox. Since delving into originals, Hulu's given us shows such as Difficult People, Castle Rock, Dollface, Marvel's Runaways, The Path, Harlots and more.

Amazon Prime Video

Where do we begin with Amazon? The platform has been delivering top quality content for years now including a wide variety of genres that please any picky viewers. Among the titles that have defined Amazon's last decade? The Man in the High Castle, Bosch, Goliath, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and most recently this year, The Boys. Along with various series, the platform also provides viewing for Amazon films.

Disney+

With a name like Disney it's hard to fail, but with the inclusion of Disney Channel original series and films, classic movies, The Simpsons and more, it's actually impossible. Along with a library of pre-existing content, the platform also introduced us to original series including The Mandalorian. And considering Disney+ brought Baby Yoda to viewers around the world, it's safe to praise their massive impact with a little more than a month in the decade.

Apple TV+

Like Disney, Apple's streaming platform joined the decade in its final hours, but already it's picking up steam. Whether the shows are fan favorites has yet to be seen, but they've certainly got the star power with series like The Morning Show, See, Dickinson and more.

CBS All Access

CBS's extension includes platform-only series like The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone reboot. With a steadily growing library of originals including various Star Trek series, the streaming service keeps its hat in the ring as one of the decade's best.

So which streaming service did you like the most this decade? Vote in the poll below.