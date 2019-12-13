Best of the 2010s: Which Superhero Series Soared the Highest? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

Over the past 10 years, superhero series have started to dominate television. (Just look at The CW.) Whether they live in DC or Marvel universes — or an alternate-history — the shows' characters fight to protect their families, cities, and the world and to do what's right.

Take a look at our picks for the superhero shows that packed the biggest punch and then vote in the poll below. (Note: All of the below series premiered in 2010 and after.)

Arrow

It's the series that kickstarted the Arrowverse on The CW. Fans have followed Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) journey from his five years away from Star(ling) City (but not always on Lian Yu) to returning home to save his city — and now the multiverse — with the help of his team.

The Flash

Fans watched Barry Allen's (Grant Gustin) debut over on Arrow, then tuned in the following year to see his own story play out on his series. It's been seasons of evil speedsters, time travel, Flashpoint, many versions of Harrison Wells, and loss, and he's still running.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Some of this ragtag group of legends debuted on one of the other series in the Arrowverse, but they've come together to become quite the team — and part of easily the most fun series in this universe. And, of course, there's Beebo.

Supergirl

Though its first season aired on CBS, the Melissa Benoist-led series moved over to The CW and quickly and seamlessly joined the rest of the Arrowverse's heroes. We've watched Kara struggle with anti-alien sentiments, keeping her secret from her closest friends, and more, and handle it with grace.

Black Lightning

Cress Williams' Jefferson Pierce was just pulled into the Arrowverse's latest "Crisis," after years of fans watching the formerly retired father, husband, and teacher suit up to defend Freeland and its residents. Each member of his family, powers or not, plays a key role in doing just that as well.

Jessica Jones

Marvel explored the darker side of superheroes with the Krysten Ritter-led Netflix drama following the super-powered titular character as a private investigator in New York City. Fans watched her face her past, and it was the last Marvel series to release new episodes on the streaming service.

Daredevil

In Netflix's first Marvel series, Charlie Cox starred as the titular masked hero, Matt Murdock, who was blinded as a young boy but used his extraordinary senses to fight crime in Hell's Kitchen. By day, he sought justice as a lawyer.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel fans thought they'd had to say goodbye to Clark Gregg's Coulson in the films, but the TV series not only brought him back but added quite the layer to the mythology — and just kept going. They've traveled through time and space over the years, and we've even seen Samuel L. Jackson make a cameo.

Watchmen

Though not a superhero series in the same sense as the others, this comic book show has easily won over viewers with its first season on HBO as the decade comes to a close. Whether or not you're familiar with the source material, this alt-history world is filled with mysteries.