Best of the 2010s: Which Comedy Made You Laugh the Most? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

In a decade filled with great television, and comedies in particular, it's hard to narrow down the field to just a few top titles. These series have made us laugh and a few have even made us cry and think. From discovering the value of friendship to standing up for what's right in the world and even finding yourself, comedies in the 2010s went deeper.

Take a look at some of the comedies we think made the 2010s great (a heavy emphasis placed on some — we wish we could include everything!), and let us know which of them you loved the most in our poll below. (Note: All of the below series premiered in 2010 and after.)

The Good Place

Mike Schur's comedy about morality took NBC by storm in 2016 with quite the ensemble of eclectic characters. Of course, Season 1's twist ending — [Spoiler] they're really in the "Bad Place" — and the recurring jokes and quirky nature of the show have made it a comedy mainstay. It may have entered the race a little later in the game, but The Good Place captured hearts in a way that many shows didn't this decade.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Formerly of Fox, this cop comedy starring Andy Samberg as detective Jake Peralta, debuted in 2013, and later moved to NBC after it was canceled. Heading into the next decade, the future looks bright with Season 7 about to launch and Season 8 already on the horizon after Nine-Nine received an early renewal.

black-ish

In addition to its social impact over the decade — the series continuously and cleverly tackles topical issues for black families today — black-ish is the only comedy series to received two successful spinoff series during its run with Freeform's grown-ish and the newer mixed-ish. So it's no question the Johnson family comedy would make this list.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) escaped the Reverend's (Jon Hamm) bunker halfway through the decade, and long after shedding the newsy nickname of "mole woman," she's still making fans laugh with four seasons of episodes on Netflix. From 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the series didn't shy away from topics like gentrification, sexuality, and discovering what makes you unique. The all-around good time is a non-stop laugh-fest.

Bob's Burgers

In a landscape that includes long-running animated comedies like The Simpsons and Family Guy, this series following a family as they run Bob's (H. Jon Benjamin) dream restaurant, has stood out among others. Eight years into its run, this series continues to endure and doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Atlanta

Muli-talented Donald Glover is the creator, writer and star of this FX comedy (dramedy?) which debuted in 2016. Set in the titular town, the series focuses on Glover's Earn and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry) as they attempt to make their way in life and through the rap world. What sets Atlanta apart from other shows of the decade is its raw and honest depiction of issues pertaining to race, relationships and more.

Schitt's Creek

The Rose family was in for a rude awakening when their savings were seized after a Bernie Madoff-like scam in this Pop TV/Netflix comedy, which debuted in 2015. The Roses were then forced to move into a small town they previously bought as a joke, and over the years we've seen them evolve from horrible people into semi-decent individuals. There's no denying the warm and fuzzy feelings Schitt's Creek elicits, and while it may have taken time to find its footing in American television, but it's quickly become a cult classic of the decade.

Happy Endings

Not all things last forever and sadly that was the case for this ABC comedy series that debuted in 2011 and ran for just three seasons. The series following six adults making their way through life in Chicago starred Adam Pally, Casey Wilson, Eliza Coupe, Zachary Knighton, and Damon Wayans Jr.. Long after its cancellation, fans still mourn the loss of this acclaimed show.

Veep

You can't look back on the last decade of comedies without acknowledging Julia Louis-Dreyfus' performance as Selina Meyer in this HBO political comedy. Alongside a top-notch cast, Dreyfus raked in award after award for her role as an acerbic female politician tackling the role of vice president and eventually president.

Shameless

Showtime's longest-running scripted series arrived in 2011 and has amassed one massive fan base. Currently in its 10th season, Shameless documents the trials and tribulations of the less-than-perfect Gallagher clan of Chicago's South Side, and it remains hilarious a decade in.

So which comedy made you laugh the most this decade? Vote in the poll below.