Yellowstone‘s story will continue through the official Kayce Dutton spinoff on CBS, tentatively titled Y: Marshals. The CBS procedural will premiere in the 2025-2026 season and is set to air Sundays 9/8c on the network. With the Luke Grimes-led series on the horizon, we’re looking back on his Yellowstone history and giving fans a chance to win the Paramount drama’s final season on DVD and Blu-ray.

Y: Marshals will see Kayce Dutton using his military training to “bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” per the series description.

While additional stars have not yet been announced, it’s safe to assume that Kayce’s family, wife Monica and son Tate, will play a big role in the spinoff. We’d wager that Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill will reprise their roles in this spinoff, just as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reprising their Yellowstone roles in the reported Beth and Rip spinoff in the works at Paramount Network.

Let’s have some fun with Yellowstone‘s history while we wait for more updates. TV Insider is giving away a select number of Blu-ray sets of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the six-episode final season of the hit drama series. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 aired from November 2022-January 2023. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 aired from November-December 2024. The full series is available to stream on Peacock, but be like the Duttons by rejecting modernity and embracing tradition by treating yourself to some physical media.

There are a range of questions about Kayce’s professional and family life depicted throughout Yellowstone‘s history in the quiz below. Five participants will be selected to win a Yellowstone Season 5 set. You can enter the sweepstakes by taking the quiz now through Friday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified via email.

Y: Marshals, Series Premiere, 2025-2026, CBS