‘Yellowstone’: How Well Do You Know Kayce Dutton? Take the Quiz for a Chance to Win Season 5 Blu-ray Set

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille as Kayce and Monica in 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network
Yellowstone: Beth Forever

Yellowstone: Beth Forever

Special Collector's Issue

$14.99
Buy Now

Yellowstone‘s story will continue through the official Kayce Dutton spinoff on CBS, tentatively titled Y: Marshals. The CBS procedural will premiere in the 2025-2026 season and is set to air Sundays 9/8c on the network. With the Luke Grimes-led series on the horizon, we’re looking back on his Yellowstone history and giving fans a chance to win the Paramount drama’s final season on DVD and Blu-ray.

Y: Marshals will see Kayce Dutton using his military training to “bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” per the series description.

While additional stars have not yet been announced, it’s safe to assume that Kayce’s family, wife Monica and son Tate, will play a big role in the spinoff. We’d wager that Kelsey Asbille and Brecken Merrill will reprise their roles in this spinoff, just as Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are reprising their Yellowstone roles in the reported Beth and Rip spinoff in the works at Paramount Network.

Let’s have some fun with Yellowstone‘s history while we wait for more updates. TV Insider is giving away a select number of Blu-ray sets of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the six-episode final season of the hit drama series. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 aired from November 2022-January 2023. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 aired from November-December 2024. The full series is available to stream on Peacock, but be like the Duttons by rejecting modernity and embracing tradition by treating yourself to some physical media.

Every Taylor Sheridan TV Show, Ranked
Related

Every Taylor Sheridan TV Show, Ranked

There are a range of questions about Kayce’s professional and family life depicted throughout Yellowstone‘s history in the quiz below. Five participants will be selected to win a Yellowstone Season 5 set. You can enter the sweepstakes by taking the quiz now through Friday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified via email.

Y: Marshals, Series Premiere, 2025-2026, CBS

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Yellowstone - Paramount Network

Yellowstone where to stream

Yellowstone

Brecken Merrill

Kelsey Asbille

Luke Grimes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Finalists Bo Bice and Carrie Underwood (R) appear onstage at the
1
Carrie Underwood Reflects on Relationship With ‘Bestie’ Bo Bice During ‘American Idol’
Wheel of Fortune contestant Kylene Foster solving the Bonus Round on May 28, 2025
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gets ‘Raw Deal’ & Misses Out on $60,000
Greg Vaughan, Drake Hogestyn - 'Days of Our Lives'
3
Greg Vaughan Talks ‘Father Figure’ Drake Hogestyn & His ‘Days’ Future
Ken Jennings (left) with his son, Dylan (right) at a Seattle Mariners baseball game
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ken Jennings & Son Have Baseball Night Out
Tracker, Squid Game, and High Potential
5
Top 100 Most-Watched Shows of 2024-2025 Season Revealed