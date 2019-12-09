Best of the 2010s: Who Was the Most Shippable TV Couple? (POLL)

It's almost the end of 2019 and the decade, so we're taking a look back at television in the 2010s with some of the best moments, pairings, surprises, and more.

Over the past 10 years, we've fallen in love with couples who fought crime, zombies, and time itself on their way to getting (and staying) together — both in dramas and comedies. It hasn't been an easy road for any of the pairs on this list, but the obvious chemistry between the actors has made these journeys much more bearable.

Take a look at our picks for most shippable TV couples of the 2010s and then vote in the poll below.

Jamie and Claire, Outlander

These two may have been separated by time, but they've come back together, so how could we not root for them? From all of those, ahem, steamy moments to their sweet growing family, it's hard not to be a fan of Jamie and Claire — both in the books and on screen.

Oliver and Felicity, Arrow

Not even Oliver's doomed fate in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" can stop these two from finding each other again, as Felicity promised. We watched these two meet, fight to save the city together, fall in love, get married, and (too briefly) raise their kids together. And there's still hope for a Olicity reunion!

Tony and Ziva, NCIS

Viewers watched these two fight and flirt across the bullpen for years, only for Ziva to supposedly die and Tony to then find out they had a kid together. But Tiva fans got the best surprise ever when it was revealed that she's actually alive! And with that news, there's still the chance of an on-screen reunion before the decade is over.

Rick and Michonne, The Walking Dead

Michonne not only found a home with the survivors, she also found and created a family with Rick, Carl, and Judith. Richonne may be separated for now — and there is the pesky matter of her thinking he's dead — but fans can still root for them and hold out on hope with the upcoming movies.

Castle and Beckett, Castle

One of the will-they/won't-they couples fans couldn't wait to see finally get together, Castle and Beckett (Caskett) had quite a few obstacles on their way to their happy ending (complete with kids who had been foretold) and even their wedding. They even made it through a fake separation!

Beth and Randall, This Is Us

Beth and Randall have, for the most part, been #couplegoals. (Let's just ignore parts of Season 3, like that voicemail.) They've been supportive, loving, and, of course, Pearsons. As their family has grown, we've rooted for them to stay together and work through any and all issues.

Nick and Jess, New Girl

The two went from strangers to roommates to (eventually) spouses. The self-proclaimed weirdos hit a few bumps in the road along the way to their happily ever after (including on their wedding day), but their love shined bright amidst the humor and friendship of the comedy.

Booth and Brennan, Bones

Will they or won't they? Even Booth and Brennan's temporary love interests wondered that. And then fans were in for a surprise when she revealed that she was pregnant with his child. After that, viewers watched them raise kids, eventually get married, thwart serial killers, and continue to solve crimes as only they can.

Jake and Amy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This pairing was obvious from the beginning of the series and their bet that they'd get together. Is there another couple on TV that likes pranking each other as much as these two? Who else would get engaged during a Halloween heist? But through the joking and mocking, there's been support and love that keeps us tuning in.

