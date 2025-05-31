‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Gets Major Update — What to Expect

If you’re like us and you need more episodes of The Pitt immediately (as Noah Wyle pointed out to us, stat is an “antiquated term no longer used”), you’ll be happy with this update about Season 2.

TV Insider spoke with Damian Marcano on Wednesday, May 28, for a deep dive into key moments from the episodes he directed of Season 1 (3, 6, 10, and 13), and he revealed he will be back for Season 2. “We are prepping right now and we get going in like two weeks,” he told us.

“I’ve read the scripts, I’ve read the first two already, and our writers will not let you down,” he promised. “I think they have paid attention, and I think we’re going back for just more of what people loved in the first season. We’re not trying to reinvent the show. For my portion of it, I plan to bring the same energy and the same just attention to the detail and to really take care of these characters that I think we can now agree that people have fallen in love with. I don’t want to mess those up.”

As he told us, he usually directs “a lot of big stuff with a lot of movement,” and with Season 2 taking place over the Fourth of July weekend, well, that should give him plenty of chaos.

“I cannot wait,” he enthused, adding, “Because we do so many episodes, obviously we don’t know what the later ones in the season are, but I always get excited once we hit Episode 10 and beyond. I always think, ‘OK, something’s coming, but I have no clue.'” This is the real-time aspect of the show — each season takes place over one shift, with each episode one hour.

Marcano also raved about working on the show. “It’s been just a great pleasure,” he said. “A lot of times, I think, people get finished with these projects and we say all of these great things, but this show has become, in my opinion, just a really close-knit family of folks that find great joy in going to work with each other every day. They’re all really committed. There are no egos and it’s just really refreshing.”

What are you hoping to see in Season 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

