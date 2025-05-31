Across two seasons and as part of now two of the most memorable regenerations, Ncuti Gatwa played the Doctor. But in the Doctor Who Season 2 finale, his Doctor regenerated, having chosen to sacrifice his own life to bring back that of his daughter in a wish world, Poppy. (She ends up being only the daughter of his companion, Belinda, played by Varada Sethu. Read a recap here.)

“You know when you get cast, at some point you are going to have to hand back that sonic screwdriver and it is all going to come to an end, but nothing quite prepares you for it. This journey has been one that I will never forget, and a role that will be part of me forever. There are no words to describe what it feels like to be cast as the Doctor, nor are there words to explain what it feels like to be accepted into this iconic role that has existed for over 60 years and is truly loved by so many across the globe,” Ncuti Gatwa said in a statement after the Season 2 finale aired.

“The fans are truly the final character and beating heart of this show and I can’t thank the Whoniverse, and the Whovians, enough for welcoming me in, and making this such a touching experience,” he continued. “I’ve loved every minute of it, but now is the time to hand over the keys to that beloved blue box and let someone else take control and enjoy it every bit as much as I have. I’ll truly miss it, and forever be grateful to it, and everyone that has played a part in my journey as the Doctor.”

Gatwa can next be seen starring with Edward Bluemel as Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare, respectively, in the play Born With Teeth in the West End. Performances will be running from August 13 until November 11.

In a behind-the-scenes video shared on the official Doctor Who YouTube account, Gatwa explained, “It was always the plan to do this amount of seasons because it’s a role that demands a lot of you physically and emotionally and mentally. The actors playing the Doctor are only actors playing the Doctor. unfortunately, we are mere mortals. I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life, but my knees are telling me it’s time.”

Added showrunner Russell T. Davies, “What a Doctor! Thank you, Ncuti! As his final words say, this has been an absolute joy, and the team in Cardiff and everyone who has worked on this show for the past few years, are so lucky to have been part of Ncuti’s great adventure as he shoots off to stratospheric new heights.”

There has never been a set number of seasons that an actor has played the Doctor. Going back to the beginning, the number of seasons for each Doctor is: William Hartnell‘s First Doctor (three), Patrick Troughton‘s Second Doctor (three), Jon Pertwee‘s Third Doctor (five), Tom Baker‘s Fourth Doctor (seven), Peter Davison‘s Fifth Doctor (three), Colin Baker‘s Sixth Doctor (two), Sylvester McCoy‘s Seventh Doctor (three), Paul McGann‘s Eighth Doctor (one TV movie), Christopher Eccleston‘s Ninth Doctor (one), David Tennant‘s Tenth Doctor (three), Matt Smith‘s Eleventh Doctor (three), Peter Capaldi‘s Twelfth Doctor (three), Jodie Whittaker‘s Thirteenth Doctor (three), and David Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor (three specials).

“When Ncuti Gatwa first stepped foot on the TARDIS we instantly knew he was going to be an iconic Doctor and it wasn’t long before his dazzling performances captured the hearts of so many around the globe. The role of the Doctor is like no other and Ncuti’s dedication, charisma and magnetism has taken the Doctor into uncharted territory which we have never experienced before,” Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama said in a statement as well. “As Ncuti himself said at the start of this journey — unlike the Doctor he may only have one heart, but he is giving it all to this role — I think we can all agree that he did that, and more. Thanks, Ncuti for being such a special part of the Whoniverse.”

Usually, we know when a regeneration is coming ahead of an episode. Such was not the case here, with it coming as a shock. Furthermore, it was shocking who appeared in the episode — Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor popped up — as well as whose face the Doctor now wears following the regeneration: Billie Piper‘s! (She played the Ninth and Tenth Doctors’ companion, Rose Tyler. Read all about her here.)

What did you think of Ncuti Gatwa’s last episode? Let us know in the comments section below.