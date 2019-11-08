The CW Midseason 2020: 'Katy Keene' Premiere, 'Supernatural' & 'Arrow' Finales & More

The CW has revealed its midseason slate and it's packed with premieres, finales, returns and more.

Among the most notable announcements are the premiere date for Riverdale's spinoff series, Katy Keene and the series finale dates for the long-running favorite Supernatural and Arrow. Also returning are DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico.

At this time no premiere date for Season 2 of In the Dark or finale date for The 100 have been revealed. In the meantime, Supernatural's legion of fans should mark their calendars for the end as the show's finale airs Monday, May 18, wrapping its 15-season run on the network.

Finales for All American and Black Lightning will take place on Monday, March 9, allowing Supernatural to move to its new night. Below, see the full roundup for premieres and finales on The CW this coming midseason.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

8/7c, Arrow (Original Episode)

9/8c, DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 5 Premiere)

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

8/7c, Arrow (Finale Preview)

9/8c, Arrow (Series Finale)

Thursday, February 6, 2020

8/7c, Katy Keene (Series Premiere)

9/8c, Legacies (Original Episode)

Monday, March 9, 2020

8/7c, All American (Season Finale)

9/8c, Black Lightning (Season Finale)

Monday, March 16, 2020

8/7c, Supernatural (New Time Period Premiere)

9/8c, Roswell, New Mexico (Season 2 Premiere)

Monday, May 18, 2020

8/7c, Supernatural (Series Finale)