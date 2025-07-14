Joy Taylor Axed From Fox Sports Months After Lawsuit & Controversy

Fox Sports is making some major programming changes, and Joy Taylor’s show Speak has been affected. The talk show, which Taylor hosts alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce, has been canceled, according to The Athletic.

Additionally, Breakfast Ball and The Facility have also gotten the axe. All three shows will reportedly be replaced with new programs, which have yet to be announced. Taylor has been with the network since 2016.

News of Taylor’s dismissal comes six months after she was at the center of controversy following a lawsuit filed by former Fox Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. Faraji accused Fox Sports’ executive vice president Charlie Dixon and host Skip Bayless of sexual battery and misconduct. In her lawsuit, she claimed that Taylor slept with Dixon and Emmanuel Acho to get jobs on shows, including Speak and Undisputed.

Faraji alleged that Taylor told her she would claim Dixon “forced himself on her” when he was “no longer useful to her.” The hairstylist also accused Taylor of workplace misconduct, claiming she bullied her after they had a falling out. Among her allegations, Faraji claimed that Taylor told her to “get over it” when she approached her with claims that Dixon touched her inappropriately.

Taylor appeared on The Breakfast Club in June and subtly addressed the controversy. “I have felt a lot of different emotions,” she said. “I think it’s a grief process when anything like that happens. I’ll say, I’ve been through a lot of traumatic things in my life. A lot. And I think any time you go through a trauma or a grieving period of something, you can’t decide who you are when it’s happening. And that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

During the interview, she also confirmed that she was in negotiations with Fox Sports about renewing her contract. Just a few weeks later, she has her answer.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.