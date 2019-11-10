Arrowverse Heroes Unite in First 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Teaser (VIDEO)

A Crisis is coming, and it's going to take quite the team of heroes to stop it.

The CW released the first teaser for the big Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, and we get a look at characters from across the DC universe side-by-side.

Among those seen in the video are J'onn Jonzz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer), Ryan Choi (Osric Chau), and Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose). We also see Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) as Black Lightning and Brandon Routh once again wearing a cape as a version of Superman.

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and his daughter Mia (Katherine McNamara) are also suited up in the field together alongside Kate. "We've got your backs," Oliver says.

Watch the teaser below to see what else to expect from "Crisis."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The five-part event begins on Supergirl on Sunday, December 8 and continues on Batwoman on Monday, December 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10 before taking a break until the new year. The final two hours, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow's, air Tuesday, January 14.

An after-show, Crisis Aftermath, hosted by Kevin Smith, will air after the Supergirl and Flash episodes.

Arrowverse "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Crossover, December 2019 and January 2020, The CW