Which New Fall 2019 Network Shows Should Get a Season 2? (POLL)

The fall 2019-2020 season may have only just started about a month ago, but networks are already looking ahead, handing out full-season orders and pickups for next year.

CBS's Evil and Fox's Bless the Harts have already been renewed, and several series have had additional episodes ordered. However, every show can't come back for another season.

Here, we predict which new dramas and comedies will return next fall and ask you to vote on your picks.

All Rise

CBS' courthouse drama about its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders stars Simone Missick as newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael.

It has already received a full-season order and is the #1 new series on broadcast television this season. With an average of eight million viewers each week, its chances are good.

Bob Hearts Abishola

The comedy tells the love story between a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant.

CBS has already given it a full-season order. Though it has slipped in the key rating in the weeks following the premiere (from 0.9 to 0.7), it has averaged over seven million viewers in Live + 7 Day ratings. It looks good.

Carol's Second Act

Patricia Heaton stars as the titular character who retires from teaching and pursues her dream of becoming a doctor.

The CBS comedy has received a full-season order. It has remained steady in the ratings from week to week for its first five episodes, and if that continues, its chances look good.

The Unicorn

It follows a man whose friends help him get back into dating a year after losing his wife.

The network has given it a full-season order. Like its fellow Thursday night CBS freshman comedy, Carol's Second Act, chances look good if it contains to remain steady in the key rating and viewership.

Bluff City Law

Jimmy Smits stars in the legal drama about a father and daughter working together in his law firm.

Production has been halted after 10 episodes, despite NBC ordering additional scripts prior to its premiere. While the sets haven't been taken down and the Memphis Film Commissioner and mayor are hopeful, its chances don't look good.

Perfect Harmony

Bradley Whitford stars as a former music professor who stumbles into a choir practice in a small-town church.

According to Deadline, Whitford's availability means its first season would remain at 13 episodes and it's a question of whether it would get a Season 2, not additional scripts. Its ratings are decent, but on the law side compared to the other 8:30 pm new comedy, CBS' The Unicorn. It may be a toss-up.

Sunnyside

The Kal Penn-led comedy follows a former councilman trying to help a group of hopefuls dreaming of becoming American citizens.

It was pulled from the schedule, but the remaining episodes (including an additional one) will be available weekly on the NBC App and NBC.com. Its chances are very grim.

Almost Family

Brittany Snow's Julia learns that her father, fertility doctor Leon (Timothy Hutton), used his own genetic material with his patients.

The Fox drama is on the network's midseason schedule, but only long enough for it to finish its original episode order. Considering its ratings are on the low side and the criticism it's received for its subject matter, it doesn't look good.

Prodigal Son

In the Fox drama, Michael Sheen plays a serial killer, locked away for his crimes, and Tom Payne plays his son, Bright, who hunts criminals like him as a consultant for the NYPD.

It was the first new series to receive a full-season order and has only slipped slightly both in the key rating and viewership, so its chances are good.

Emergence

The ABC sci-fi drama follows a police chief (Allison Tolman) who takes in a young girl she finds at the site of an accident, only to discover that she isn't human.

It has lost ground in the key rating (0.8 to 0.5 from its first to fourth episodes) and viewership (4.12 million to 2.71), so it may be a toss-up.

mixed-ish

The black-ish spinoff follows Rainbow Johnson as she recounts her experience growing up in a mixed-race family in the '80s.

It's matching the original series in the key rating and beating it in viewers, so its chances are probably very good.

Stumptown

The ABC drama based on the graphic novel series follows army veteran Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) as she becomes a P.I.

While it has maintained a 0.6 and 0.7 in the key rating, its viewership has been steadily decreasing (4.61 million for the premiere to 2.83 for the latest episode). That could spell trouble for its potential future.

Batwoman

The latest addition to the Arrowverse, the CW drama follows Ruby Rose's Kate Kane as she becomes the titular hero in Gotham.

The series got off to a decent start (0.5 rating, 1.86 million viewers), and while it has showed a decline, it does have the fact that it's connected to the rest of the DC shows — and will be part of the upcoming crossover — going for it. It's unclear if that will mean anything for its chances for a second season, however.

Nancy Drew

The teenage detective investigates a murder in her hometown, with a supernatural twist.

It started out low (0.3 rating, 1.18 million viewers) and has been declining since (0.2, 0.81 in week 3). It doesn't look good, especially with The CW developing spinoffs of established favorites.