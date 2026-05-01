‘The Vampire Lestat’: What Happened With Louis & Lestat After NOLA Reunion

What To Know Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire, titled The Vampire Lestat, reveals what happens after Daniel Molloy’s memoir is published.

Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid reveal what was happening between Louis and Lestat before the book came out and tease a “messy” fallout.

The Vampire Lestat premieres June 7 on AMC.

The last time viewers saw Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) together, they were embracing in the middle of Lestat’s rundown New Orleans shack as a hurricane raged around them. Interview With the Vampire Season 3, titled The Vampire Lestat, will hint at what happened next, leading up to the publication of a certain salacious book. TV Insider asked Anderson and Reid for an update on what happened between Louis and Lestat between Seasons 2 and 3 on the AMC Upfront carpet on Wednesday, April 29.

A Vampire Lestat teaser, released during IGN Fan Fest in February, revealed a sweet scene between the former couple in the present day, in which Lestat is living in Montreal and FaceTiming Louis, playing a song he wrote and asking Louis to visit. And then, Lestat learns about Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) memoir, and everything changes.

“Between seasons, they’ve been hanging out, talking. Been hanging out over FaceTime, not in person,” Anderson told TV Insider on the Upfront carpet. “Trying to figure out how to start being friends again, and then pretty quickly, things take a turn.”

That turn is Daniel’s book chronicling his time with Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) in Dubai in 2022. As the teaser reveals, Louis found out that the book was coming out one month before Lestat learned of its publication. He hadn’t had the chance to tell Lestat about it, or perhaps it’s more accurate to say that he hadn’t found the courage to just yet. Lestat is not pleased by this discovery.

“Can you blame him?” Anderson asked, adding, “Louis doesn’t like the book either.”

That much is clear in the first look at Season 3 (above), released by AMC in October. In a tense scene at a restaurant with Daniel, Louis says he read the book and doesn’t like how he’s depicted in it.

“Louis’s pretty mad at Daniel for releasing the book,” Anderson told us.

Reid said that Louis and Lestat were reforging more than just a friendship in the time between seasons.

“They’re gently negotiating each other, going for walks, chatting, doing a lot of FaceTime,” Reid explained. “Lestat leaves New Orleans; he needs a break. He’s like, ‘There’s a lot of baggage in New Orleans.’ So, he goes to Montreal, and he starts a new life there. Louis and Lestat are probably calling every day and talking and texting and warming back into potentially thinking about getting back together.”

And then he reads the book, and “it gets very messy,” according to Reid.

If a romantic reunion is in store for these tempestuous immortal lovers, it’s going to be a long and difficult road to reunion.

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Sunday, June 7, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+