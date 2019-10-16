'Carol's Second Act' Adds Jane Kaczmarek in Guest-Starring Role

Patricia Heaton is getting a visit from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of her new CBS comedy, Carol's Second Act.

TV Insider has learned that Malcolm in the Middle star Jane Kaczmarek will be guest starring as Phyllis, a friend of Carol's (Heaton) from her teaching days. The two "happily reconnect" after Phyllis ends up in the hospital following a fall.

Those teaching days, as well as raising kids, help with Carol's new career in medicine, Heaton previously told TV Insider. "She always loved science. She also was a longtime teacher who had to be organized, dealing with high schoolers and their hormones and emotions. There's nothing like raising kids to put your needs on hold for other people."

This isn't the first time the two actresses have worked together — Kaczmarek previously guest starred in two episodes of Heaton's The Middle. They also both appeared on Party of Five in the same season, though not in the same episode.

In addition to her Emmy-nominated role as matriarch Lois Wilkerson on Malcolm in the Middle, Kaczmarek's previous TV credits include Playing House and Raising the Bar. She has also guest starred on This Is Us, The Big Bang Theory, and Law & Order: SVU.

