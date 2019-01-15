Renewed TV Shows 2019: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
As we begin the 2019 TV season, there are many new projects in the works but what about our favorite shows already in season? Find out which series will be renewed, across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.
Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals:
Netflix
Grace and Frankie, Season 6
The Crown, Season 4
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Season 2
You, Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Seasons 3 & 4
The Ranch, Season 4
Narcos: Mexico, Season 2
Ozark, Season 3
Ugly Delicious, Season 2
Big Mouth, Season 3
Altered Carbon, Season 2
Orange Is the New Black, through Season 7
Mindhunter, Season 2
Amazon
Goliath, Season 3
Bosch, Season 6
Absentia, Season 2
Castle Rock, Season 2
Sneaky Pete, Season 3
The Tick, Season 2
Bosch, Season 5
Lore, Season 2
Jack Ryan, Season 2
NBC
Days of Our Lives, Season 55
Making It, Season 2
ABC
Wheel of Fortune, through 2022
Jeopardy!, through 2022
CBS
Dr. Phil, through 2023
Tell Me a Story, Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Strange Angel, Season 2 (CBS All Access)
Survivor, Seasons 37 and 38
Fox
So You Think You Can Dance?, Season 16
AMC
Preacher, Season 4
Lodge 49, Season 2
The Terror, Season 2
Syfy
Van Helsing, Season 4
Wynonna Earp, Season 4
Killjoys, through Season 5
FX
Mayans MC, Season 2
Pose, Season 2
Atlanta, Season 3
USA
The Purge, Season 2
Chrisley Knows Best, Season 7
Paramount Network
Yellowstone, Season 2
Starz
Outlander, Seasons 5 & 6
Sweetbitter, Season 2
Vida, Season 2
HBO
Ballers, Season 5
Insecure, Season 4
Divorce, Season 3
My Brilliant Friend, Season 2
Succession, Season 2
Westworld, Season 3
Barry, Season 2
BBC
Killing Eve, Season 2
McMafia, Season 2AlertMe