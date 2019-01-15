Renewed TV Shows 2019: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

As we begin the 2019 TV season, there are many new projects in the works but what about our favorite shows already in season? Find out which series will be renewed, across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

Read on below and keep checking back as we get more news on renewals:

Netflix

Grace and Frankie, Season 6

The Crown, Season 4

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Season 2

You, Season 2

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Seasons 3 & 4

The Ranch, Season 4

Narcos: Mexico, Season 2

Ozark, Season 3

Ugly Delicious, Season 2

Big Mouth, Season 3

Altered Carbon, Season 2

Orange Is the New Black, through Season 7

Mindhunter, Season 2

Amazon

Goliath, Season 3

Bosch, Season 6

Absentia, Season 2

Castle Rock, Season 2

Sneaky Pete, Season 3

The Tick, Season 2

Bosch, Season 5

Lore, Season 2

Jack Ryan, Season 2

NBC

Days of Our Lives, Season 55

Making It, Season 2

ABC

Wheel of Fortune, through 2022

Jeopardy!, through 2022

CBS

Dr. Phil, through 2023

Tell Me a Story, Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Strange Angel, Season 2 (CBS All Access)

Survivor, Seasons 37 and 38



Fox

So You Think You Can Dance?, Season 16

AMC

Preacher, Season 4

Lodge 49, Season 2

The Terror, Season 2

Syfy

Van Helsing, Season 4

Wynonna Earp, Season 4

Killjoys, through Season 5

FX

Mayans MC, Season 2

Pose, Season 2

Atlanta, Season 3

USA

The Purge, Season 2

Chrisley Knows Best, Season 7

Paramount Network

Yellowstone, Season 2

Starz

Outlander, Seasons 5 & 6

Sweetbitter, Season 2

Vida, Season 2

HBO

Ballers, Season 5

Insecure, Season 4

Divorce, Season 3

My Brilliant Friend, Season 2

Succession, Season 2

Westworld, Season 3

Barry, Season 2

BBC

Killing Eve, Season 2

McMafia, Season 2