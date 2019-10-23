New Fall 2019 Network Shows: What’s Renewed? What’s Canceled? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Fall 2019 New Show Statuses
John Paul Filo/CBS; Peter Kramer/FOX; Tina Thorpe/NBC
Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael in All Rise - 'Fool for Liv'
Tina Thorpe/Warner Bros.

All Rise (CBS)

Status: Full-season order

Folake Olowofoyeku as Abishola and Billy Gardell as Bob in the 'Square Hamburger, Round Buns' episode of Bob Loves Abishola
Michael Yarish/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

Status: Full-season order

'Carol's Second Act' - 'You Give Me Fever' - Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, Kyle MacLachlan as Dr. Stephen Frost, Patricia Heaton as Carol Kenney, Cedric Yarbrough as Nurse Dennis, Lucas Neff as Caleb, and Sabrina Jalees as Lexie Photo
Sonya Flemming/CBS

Carol’s Second Act (CBS)

Status: Full-season order

Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Mike Colter as David Acosta, and Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in Evil - Season 1, Episode 1
John Paul Filo/CBS

Evil (CBS)

Status: Renewed for Season 2

The Unicorn and the Catfish - Walton Goggins
Erik Voake/CBS

The Unicorn (CBS)

Status: Full-season order

Caitlin McGee as Sydney Strait, Michael Luwoye as Anthony Little, Jimmy Smits as Elijah Strait in Bluff City Law - Season Pilot
Jake Giles Netter/NBC

Bluff City Law (NBC)

Status: Production halted after 10 episodes

Bradley Whitford as Arthur Cochran and Anna Camp as Ginny in Perfect Harmony - Season 1
Tyler Golden/NBC

Perfect Harmony (NBC)

Status: TBD

Sunnyside - Season 1 - Kal Penn
Tina Thorpe/NBC

Sunnyside (NBC)

Status: Pulled from schedule; remaining episodes will be released on the NBC App and NBC.com

Megalyn Echikunwoke, Emily Osment and Brittany Snow in the 'Pilot' series premiere episode of Almost Famous
Linda Kallerus/FOX

Almost Family (Fox)

Status: TBD

BTH_102_JennyUnfiltered_01
FOX

Bless the Harts (Fox)

Status: Renewed for Season 2

PS-S1_102-SCN31-PK_0051_f
Peter Kramer/FOX

Prodigal Son (Fox)

Status: Full-season order

ALLISON TOLMAN, ALEXA SWINTON
ABC/Giovanni Rufino

Emergence (ABC)

Status: TBD

CHRISTINA ANTHONY, MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR, TIKA SUMPTER, ARICA HIMMEL, GARY COLE
ABC/Byron Cohen

mixed-ish (ABC)

Status: TBD

COBIE SMULDERS, MICHAEL EALY, JAKE JOHNSON
ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Stumptown (ABC)

Status: TBD

Down Down Down
Robert Falconer/The CW

Batwoman (The CW)

Status: TBD

Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew - 'The Secret of the Old Morgue'
Robert Falconer/The CW

Nancy Drew (The CW)

Status: TBD

1 of

We’re only a few weeks into the 2019-2020 season, and there’s already good news for some of the new network shows on TV.

Sixteen new series — seven comedies and nine dramas — debuted this fall on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and The CW, and while a couple have already been all but officially canceled, we know a few that will be sticking around.

9 Surprising Network Ratings Wins in Fall 2019 (PHOTOS)
Related

9 Surprising Network Ratings Wins in Fall 2019 (PHOTOS)

Click through the gallery above for an up-to-date status report on which new shows will be coming back for more after their initial orders.

All Rise

Almost Family

Batwoman (2019)

Bless the Harts

Bluff City Law

Bob Hearts Abishola

Carol's Second Act

Emergence

Evil

mixed-ish

Nancy Drew (2019)

Perfect Harmony (2019)

Prodigal Son

Stumptown

Sunnyside

The Unicorn




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Leslie Davis and Don Reidy
1
HGTV Star Leslie Davis Sets Record Straight on Marriage Status After Surprise Engagement
Kathy Hilton on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Mock Kathy Hilton’s Cringe-Worthy Gameplay
Peter Claffey as Dunk, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg in 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
3
A Good ‘Knight,’ NFL Divisional Playoffs, ‘Landman’ Finale, an ‘Industry’ Birthday
Kenan Thompson, Kianna Underwood, and Denzel Whitaker in the 'All That' 10th anniversary reunion special
4
Nickelodeon Star Kianna Underwood Dies in Hit-and-Run at 33
Timothy Busfield
5
Timothy Busfield’s Actor Colleagues Voice Their Support After His Arrest