‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wows Ryan Seacrest With Puzzle Solving Skills & Wins $63,000

Brittany Sims
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She knows how to play! Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest was amazed at a contestant’s gameplay. She went on to win $63,000.

Ryan Johnston, from Bancroft, Michigan, returned for his second game on April 30. He had a total of $23,872. The music lover returned as part of the Spring Forward Champions Tournament, which ends on May 1.

On Thursday, Johnston played against Nick Tabar, from Hollywood, Florida, and Diane Epps, from Pleasantville, New Jersey. Johnston solved the first toss-up while Epps, a woman who has had many jobs, solved the second one.

Epps obtained the Wild Card during the first puzzle. Ryan Seacrest said she was “working her way nicely” through the puzzle. With only one letter left, the game show contestant solved “Mountains, Marshes, & Mosquitos.” She had $10,950.

During the Mystery Round, Johnston landed on the Mystery Wedge and picked it up, revealing $10,000 on the other side. However, one spin later, he landed on Bankrupt. Tabar, the commissioner of a fantasy football league, solved “At A Fraction Of The Cost.” He got on the board with $3,150.

Tabar landed on Bankrupt right away in the next round. Epps then guessed a wrong letter. Johnston solved a few letters before the turn moved back to Epps. She only guessed an “H” before solving “Side Dish of Pasta.”

“Wow!” Seacrest said. “You’re pretty good at this, Diane!”

She won a trip to the Amalfi Coast. This gave her a big lead of $20,150.

Epps solved the first triple toss-up. Johnston then solved the next two. Only three letters were guessed on the final puzzle before Epps solved “After the Fact.”

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“You’re amazing!” Ryan Seacrest told her. Epps won $23,750 and advanced to the Bonus Round, where she chose “People.”

Tabar won $3,050. Johnston won $5,000, making his two-day total $23,872.

Epps brought her husband, Money, with her. “You did great tonight. You’re really good at this,” Seacrest said.

Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Epps rounded out the puzzle with “D,M,P, A, and C,” due to the Wild Card.

The puzzle looked like “_APP_  C_ _PLE.” Right away, Epps solved “Happy Couple.”

There was $40,000 in the envelope, which gave her a total of $63,750. She is the last contestant to spring forward and get another chance to play.

“You knew it before the clock started. Great choice with your letters,” Seacrest said.

Fans reacted to Epps’ game as well. “I enjoyed watching Diane play. She seems like a lot of fun. She played well!” a Reddit user said.

“Diane was a great contestant and solver! Happy she won and even more happy she guessed a P in the bonus round!” another commented.

“Diane was great! Hope she has another good run tomorrow,” another wrote.

“Diane is so good at this. It’s too bad we’re only going to see her once more,” one last fan said.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

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