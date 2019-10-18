'Bluff City Law' Stops Production — Is the NBC Show Canceled?

While NBC hasn't officially canceled the Jimmy Smits-led legal drama just yet, the future looks bleak for Bluff City Law.

Production will stop after the 10th episode of its initial order on October 31, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal. The network had ordered six more scripts in August, but for the time being, they will not be shot. Instead, NBC executives are going to evaluate the series after that original order and see how it does on digital and on-demand platforms and in delayed viewing.

And there are other signs of hope. Memphis Film Commissioner Linn Sitler is "very reassured they're keeping the soundstage and the sets." Mayor Jim Strickland is also "optimistic [it] will be back in the spring."

So far, four episodes have aired. Bluff City Law's series premiere received a 0.8 rating and was watched by 4.61 million.

Though it beat out Bull in that key demographic the first two weeks, more people tuned in to both the CBS legal drama and ABC's The Good Doctor every week. Furthermore, there has been a decrease in both rating and viewers each week. Episode 4 received a 0.5 rating and brought in 3.39 million viewers.

This news comes just days after NBC pulled another one of its new shows, the Kal Penn-led comedy Sunnyside, from its schedule and moved it to NBC.com and the NBC App. The final season of Will & Grace will air in its place beginning October 24.

Bluff City Law, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC