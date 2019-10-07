'Prodigal Son' Gets the First Full-Season Pickup of Fall on Fox

The first pickup of the fall season is Fox's Prodigal Son.

The network announced it has ordered nine additional episodes of the #1 new series, bringing the episode order up to 22. The series premiere was the highest-rated new series across the networks (Fox's first victory on opening night of the broadcast season in 10 years) and delivered 8.5 million multi-platform viewers and more than 10 million viewers when you include the encore that aired Friday.

"Prodigal Son delivers a fantastic crime procedural with a complicated and compelling father-son relationship at its core, thanks to the stellar performances from Tom Payne and Michael Sheen," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"The series has razor-sharp writing, cinematic visuals and is an inventive twist on the genre," he continued. "We want to thank our executive producers, Greg, Sarah, Chris and Sam, Peter Roth and our partners at Warner Bros., and the entire cast and crew. We can't wait to see how this twisted journey continues to unfold."

And with this full-season pickup, fans can look forward to seeing more of the "question [that] haunts the show," according to showrunner Chris Fedak: would Ainsley (Halston Sage) have turned in her father like Bright (Payne) did? "It's going to be something we definitely address over and over again here in Season 1," Fedak told TV Insider.

In addition to Payne and Sheen, the series stars Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, and Keiko Agena.

Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter are executive producers, while Fedak and Sam Sklaver serve as executive producers, showrunners, and writers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot.

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox