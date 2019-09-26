The Arrowverse Gets Its First Look at the 'Smallville' Reunion (PHOTO)

Turns out, you can go home again.

Last week, it was revealed that Tom Welling and Erica Durance would be reprising their Smallville roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for the Arrowverse's upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. And we now have visual confirmation that we weren't just dreaming!

Durance just posted this pic to her Instagram of herself and Welling looking happily at home back on the Kent family farm, flannel and all.

The five-part event, which will air across five nights over two months, began production this week. Fans should expect a flood of images and selfies from the various sets as an array of guest stars start showing up for duty.

Arrowverse Crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," December 2019 and January 2020, The CW