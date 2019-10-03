All the Characters Confirmed for Arrowverse Crossover ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
4 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
COIE characters
Jack Rowand/The CW; Jeff Weddell/The CW; Katie Yu/The CW; Dean Buscher/The CW; Kimberley French/The CW
Inheritance
Jack Rowand/The CW

Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell)

You Have Saved This City
The CW

Arrow

Legacy
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin)

Godspeed
The CW

The Flash

Hey, World!
Katie Yu/The CW

Legends of Tomorrow

SUPERGIRL
Katie Yu/The CW

Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist)

What's So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?
Sergei Bachlakov/The CW

Supergirl

Pilot
Kimberley French/The CW

Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose)

Pilot
Kimberley French/The CW

Batwoman

The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter One: The Alpha
Bob Mahoney/The CW

Black Lightning

At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, The CW President Mark Pedowitz announced that Black Lightning will be joining the action.

Moonshot
Dean Buscher/The CW

Ray Palmer/The Atom/Superman (Brandon Routh)

Routh will be pulling double duty, appearing as both his Legends of Tomorrow character and the Kingdom Come version of Superman.

The Race of His Life
Katie Yu/The CW

Character TBA (John Wesley Shipp)

Nevertheless, She Persisted
Katie Yu/The CW

Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin)

Hoechlin once again joins the crossover madness as the version of Superman we met on Supergirl, much like he did in last season’s “Elseworlds.”

Elseworlds, Part 1
Shane Harvey/The CW

Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)

With Hoechlin’s version of Clark appearing, it’s no surprise that Tulloch is reprising her role from “Elseworlds” as well, Lois Lane.

Elseworlds, Part 1
Shane Harvey/The CW

Clark and Lois’ child

At the end of the “Elsewords” crossover, Clark and Lois announced she was pregnant and left for Argo City. That child will appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

ARROW
Jordon Nuttall/The CW

Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson)

2017 Summer TCA Tour - Fox - Arrivals
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Clark Kent (Tom Welling)

Entertainment One Celebrates 29 Films At 2013 Toronto International Film Festival
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Lois Lane (Erica Durance)

Elseworlds, Part 2
Jack Rowand/The CW

The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett)

We first met The Monitor in “Elseworlds,” and we’ve since seen him as the pieces are being put in place across the Arrowverse for the crossover.

D_9Vc7XVAAA4Vaw
Marc Guggenheim/Twitter

The Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett)

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim revealed that Garrett is another actor pulling double-duty for the crossover, playing the villain as well, and shared the concept art (above) for the character.

Memorabilia
Shane Harvey/The CW

Pariah (Tom Cavanagh)

Cavanagh has played multiple versions of Harrison Wells (like Sherloque seen above), as well as Eobard Thawne, and he’s adding another character to his arsenal for the crossover. At The Flash‘s Comic-Con panel, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed he’ll be playing Pariah, who works for the Anti-Monitor.

“In the original miniseries, it’s Pariah who is very much integral to unleashing the Anti-Monitor onto our multiverse, which then more bad things happen,” he explained.

Los Angeles Premiere of
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Shout! Factory

Helena Kyle/Huntress (Ashley Scott)

Kevin Conroy
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

Future Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy)

The iconic voice actor who has voiced Bruce Wayne in the past, including on Batman: The Animated Series, will be playing Bruce Wayne from the future.

GettyImages-517202094-1014x570
Bettmann

Character TBA (Burt Ward)

As was announced at the Batwoman panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Ward, who played Robin in the 1960s Batman series, will be appearing in a yet-to-be-announced role.

The Quest for Peace
Robert Falconer/The CW

Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer)

At the Supergirl Comic-Con panel, it was announced that Cryer will be returning as Lex Luthor, despite his character being killed in the Season 4 finale.

American Friends Of Magen David Adom New York Gala
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for American Friends Of Magen David Adom

Ryan Choi (Osric Chau)

1 of

The annual Arrowverse crossover isn’t just uniting the usual suspects this time around. There will also be several special guest stars joining the fray.

The five-part event will be airing across five nights in two months in two different years. The Supergirl (Sunday, December 8, 8/7c), Batwoman (Monday, December 9, 8/7c), and The Flash (Tuesday, December 10, 8/7c) hours will air in 2019, while the Arrow (Tuesday, January 14, 8/7c) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Tuesday January 14, 9/8c) episodes will air in 2020.

The CW at TCA: How the 'Supernatural' End Went Down, Where You'll Stream Your Fave Shows & MoreSee Also

The CW at TCA: How the 'Supernatural' End Went Down, Where You'll Stream Your Fave Shows & More

The CW dropped a slew of news on their day at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. See what else we found out!

Click through the gallery above to see all the characters who have been confirmed for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. (We’ll likely find out closer to the event which characters other than the leads of the individual shows will be appearing.)

Arrowverse Crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” December 2019 and January 2020, The CW

Arrow

Arrowverse

Batwoman

Black Lightning

Supergirl

The Flash (2014)