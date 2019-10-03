All the Characters Confirmed for Arrowverse Crossover ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ (PHOTOS)

Shane Harvey/The CW

Pariah (Tom Cavanagh)

Cavanagh has played multiple versions of Harrison Wells (like Sherloque seen above), as well as Eobard Thawne, and he’s adding another character to his arsenal for the crossover. At The Flash‘s Comic-Con panel, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed he’ll be playing Pariah, who works for the Anti-Monitor.

“In the original miniseries, it’s Pariah who is very much integral to unleashing the Anti-Monitor onto our multiverse, which then more bad things happen,” he explained.