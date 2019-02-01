New Details on the Next Arrowverse Crossover 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Have Arrived

The 2018 Arrowverse Crossover Event "Elseworlds" may have just blown fans minds mere weeks ago, but sights are already set on the next installment, "Crisis on Infinite Earths." And this week, we got more details on that big television event.

Revealed during the conclusion of "Elseworlds," the title of the upcoming crossover hints at some big things ahead. Anyone familiar with the DC Comics 12-part series of the same name knows that includes major deaths and more trouble for everyone's favorite defenders from evil.

"It will be the biggest, the most complicated [crossover] that they've done, but I am proud to say that they are doing it and we are supporting them," The CW president Mark Pedowitz said at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Pedowitz wouldn't confirm whether the crossover event will follow the comics exactly. "I can't tell you if it will follow the comic book version, but it will take some big swings," he promised.

And for all of the fans who were disappointed by the lack of DC's Legends of Tomorrow in "Elseworlds" — which included The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl — it sounds like they'll be happy this time around. When Pedowitz was asked about the possibility of Legends' involvement in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," he said, "I hope so."

"It's going to be the biggest one we ever did," he hinted. "The only reason Legends wasn't this year was the complications in production of doing these things. We don't want to wear out everybody before the season ends. But we're talking about a number of different ways to go. It is 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' and if you know the history, things collapse."

Arrowverse Crossover "Crisis on Infinite Earths," Coming 2019, The CW