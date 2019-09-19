Tom Welling to Reprise 'Smallville' Role in Arrowverse Crossover 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

If the announcements continue like this, there may be a Superman for each part of the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent/Superman on Smallville for 10 seasons, will be appearing in the event, TVLine reported. We'll learn what happened to his character since the end of that series.

According to executive producer Marc Guggenheim, this was something they really wanted. "For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville," he said. "Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about 'Crisis on Infinite Earths,' our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we're thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement."

Welling's Superman is the third set to appear in the five-part crossover. Tyler Hoechlin will be reprising his Supergirl version, while Brandon Routh is set to play Kingdom Come Superman (in addition to his Legends of Tomorrow character, Ray Palmer/The Atom).

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" is also set to include appearances from Kevin Conroy (future Bruce Wayne), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), LaMonica Garrett (the Monitor and Anti-Monitor), Jon Cryer (Lex Luthor), Burt Ward, and John Wesley Shipp.

Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman are uniting for the epic event, and Black Lightning will be participating in the crossover for the first time. There have already been teases on the first four shows about what's to come, and it even looks like one of The Flash's promos (below) is gearing up for the "Crisis."

Welling also appeared on Lucifer during its third season on Fox.

Arrowverse Crossover, "Crisis on Infinite Earths," December 2019 and January 2020, The CW