'Crisis on Infinite Earths': John Wesley Shipp to Return for The CW Crossover Event
The CW is confirming exclusively to TV Insider that John Wesley Shipp, who played Barry Allen on the original The Flash series in 1990-91 on CBS, will be appearing in the upcoming five-part Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover, which begins this December on The CW.
In addition to playing the OG Flash, Shipp has also played on The Flash both as Henry Allen and Jay Garrick, the Flash of Earth-2.
No word yet on exactly who Shipp will be playing, but given the fact that the two-time Emmy-winning actor has already reprised his Barry Allen/The Flash of Earth-90 on the current Flash series it’s a safe guess that he’ll be donning the famous speedster costume once more.
Shipp last appeared as The Flash of Earth-90 in last year’s Elseworlds crossover. He vanished during a battle with the Anti-Monitor in that storyline.
As readers of the 1985 comic book, Crisis on Infinite Earths, recall, the Flash sacrificed himself to stop the Anti-Monitor’s scheme to destroy worlds. The limited series was designed to re-set the DC universe into a more cohesive world – setting stories on one earth not multiple ones.
Ironically, both the Flash and Supergirl died in ‘Crisis’ only to be resurrected years later after DC Comics rebooted its worlds once again.
