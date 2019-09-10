Blake Horstmann Opens Up About His 'Rough' Experience on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

It was a heartfelt goodbye for Blake Horstmann on Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise after he learned that Kristina Schulman didn't want to pursue a relationship with him. The Stagecoach-loving-bad-boy didn't exactly have the easiest time while dating around on the beach this summer, and he took to his Instagram page after his departure to detail his rocky experience.

"To say paradise was rough for me is an understatement. I have no one to blame but myself for that. It’s not easy putting yourself and all of your mistakes out there for the world to see," he wrote along a photo of himself on the beach. The mistakes he's referring to, are, of course, the way he treated some of the women on the show — specifically Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

Caelynn admitted to cast members that she and Blake slept together prior to the show but claimed he forced her to keep their intimate time a secret, something that Blake completely denies. After watching his reputation get torn apart on television, the runner-up from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette decided to take matters into his own hands and release personal text messages from Caelynn which prove that he wasn't exactly the womanizing guy he was being depicted on the show.

While that, too, wasn't exactly a good move on his part, it seems as though he's learned from his actions and appears to be on better terms with the 24-year-old today.

"No matter the differences all of us had on that beach, I will always have respect for each and every one of you, being brave enough to be yourselves and chase the love we all feel we deserve. Never forget that we are all human and not characters on television," he continued. "I want to thank those of you that have sent me kind words and encouraging messages. Those have helped more than you will ever know. I hope that this is not the end of my story and I can look back at this summer and be grateful for the lessons learned and the friends made."

He ended his caption with some pretty solid hashtags: #BeKind, #ImStillNotGonnaStopDancing, and #ImStillGoingToStagecoach. Bachelor Nation alum, including Caelynn's new mustache-less boyfriend Dean Unglert, quickly responded in support of Blake.

"Grow out a mustache and watch all your problems melt away," Dean joked, while Chris Bukowski added, "Hey, we all learn. We all grow. You’re a good man. Love ya man!"

