'BIP's Caelynn Miller-Keyes Responds to Blake Horstmann Releasing Text Messages
It's been 24 hours since Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann, in an attempt to defend his crumbling reputation, took to his Instagram page to share revealing text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. And now, the 24-year-old pageant queen is speaking out.
"Here we go... I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing," she captioned a plain white photo with a rose emoji in the right-hand corner.
Here we go... I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing. The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the 5 am text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship. I take ownership for what I said on the beach. I was upset and I let my emotions control my words. However, I did not go on a show to ruin someone’s character. I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face. It’s unfortunate that I didn't get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless. It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our “relationship” was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page. What infuriates me the most is that I’m being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through. I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy. I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it. This is a complicated situation considering it’s not only on TV, but has taken a life of its own on the internet. This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth. We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all.
Caelynn continued on to explain that she and Blake clearly had different views of what their relationship was. While Blake confessed that he was "never" in a relationship with her, Caelynn thought otherwise.
"We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed everyday and talked about potentially skipping Paradise to be together," she added. "When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page."
Though she is "mortified" by the private text messages being revealed for all to see, Blake felt he had no other choice after seeing how his character was being depicted on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere. During Monday and Tuesday night's episodes, Caelynn revealed that Blake referred to her as a "mistake" and told her to lie about their sexual encounters while on the show.
But the text messages that Blake revealed prove that Caelynn's story wasn't exactly accurate. In the messages, Caelynn says she's interested in "just sex, nothing more, nothing less" and appears to be very much OK with the fact that they were keeping their hookup a secret from others.
Still, even if the truth has been (seemingly) fabricated, Caelynn felt obligated to tell her side of the story.
"This is a complicated situation considering it’s not only on TV, but has taken a life of its own on the internet. This could’ve been over after last night’s episode, but since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth."
