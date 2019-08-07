All the Details on the Blake-Caelynn 'Bachelor in Paradise' Text Drama

Blake Horstmann is defending his name following the dramatic first two episodes of Bachelor in Paradise.

Not only did he respond to Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ accusations, he shared text messages refuting her claim that he “ghosted her” after their time together at the Stagecoach Music Festival this April.

All the drama started during the premiere episode of Season 6 when Caelynn claimed she and Blake hooked up at Stagecoach, which just so happened to be the day after he also had sex with fellow franchise alum Kristina Schulman.

Caelynn then claimed Blake completely halted communication with her (or "ghosted" her), called her a "mistake," and even tried to stop her from talking about their romantic past ahead of coming on Bachelor in Paradise.

But according to text messages Blake shared to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 6 (he's since taken them down), that doesn’t exactly seem to be the case.

In fact, in the texts, it looks as if Caelynn initiates the Stagecoach hookup. Also in the messages, Caelynn and Blake talk about their fears of having their hookup found out by others — Blake even reveals he may pull out of Bachelor in Paradise because of it.

Wow. Blake put up the texts between him and Caelynn and its not looking great for her. Wowowwwwww #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/SlOqIwNfAs — Taylor Galvan (@TaylorGalvan12) August 7, 2019

They also discuss whether or not they should be honest about the fact they had sex when they get on the show, but neither can seem to make up their mind.

Blake touched base with Caelynn ahead of their time on the beach, writing, “How you doing? Just wanted to check in.”

After posting the text messages, Blake shared a few videos to Instagram explaining why he decided to do it.

“Releasing the text message was the last thing that I wanted to do. I know that it’s not good, but I feel like I have no other choice but to release those. I hope Caelynn can forgive me one day, but with my character and my name being attacked like that I feel like I have no other choice,” he shared.

“Maybe some of [what was shown on Bachelor in Paradise] was edit from Caelynn and maybe they spliced together some of her conversations, I don’t know. Maybe she can address that later, but I don’t know what else to do.”

Blake also shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he revealed he never ghosted Caelynn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Horstmann (@balockaye.h) on Aug 6, 2019 at 6:09pm PDT

“I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself,” he said.

“This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

A number of Bachelor franchise contestants commented on Blake’s post, including the aforementioned Kristina who wrote, “Speak your truth, no one can take that away from you."

Blake's close friend Jason Tartick said, “Through the good, bad and ugly you’ve always been a loyal friend to me, and I will always be a loyal friend to you. These are the trying times in which you’ll learn invaluable life lessons that will allow you to be in a better position in your life pursuit of love and happiness. A disappointing time, but know I’m here for you and I do believe there are two sides to every story.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe also commented, “Thank you for being vulnerable and honest.”

While it seems as though a lot of Bachelor Nation has taken Blake’s side, Caelynn’s rumored Bachelor in Paradise beau Dean Unglert is not one of those people.

In fact, he tweeted on Tuesday night, “A ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego....”

a ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego.... — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2019

calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere. — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) August 7, 2019

He continued, “Calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere.”

Caelynn has yet to respond to all this online drama, but it’s only a matter of time before she shares her side of the story!



Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC