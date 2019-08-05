PaleyFest Fall 2019: The CW's 'Batwoman,' Spectrum's 'Mad About You' Revival & More

The Paley Center for Media is gearing up for its 13th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews this September 5-15 by unveiling its exciting and impressive lineup.

Set to take place at the Beverly Hills Paley Center location, the 10-day festival will allows fans to experience some of TV's most-anticipated series coming to TV this fall as well as returning favorites. Featuring titles from all five major broadcast networks, PaleyFest includes screenings and star-studded discussions for attendees to enjoy.

We're thrilled to once again present one of the most anticipated events of the fall television season," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Many of television's most beloved shows have graced the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews stage, and we look forward to hosting the cast and creative teams from the next generation of unforgettable television programs."

Kicking off September 5, the shows slated to make appearances include: NBC's Perfect Harmony, Amazon Prime Video's Undone, Spectrum Originals' Mad About You revival, The CW's Batwoman, Fox's Almost Family, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, CBS's All Rise, TNT's Chasing the Cure, ABC's mixed-ish, Nickelodeon's The Casagrandes and Netflix's Disenchantment, among others.

As the Official Card of PaleyFest, Citi cardmembers will be able to purchase tickets and festival passes beginning Tuesday, August 6 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT before they go on sale to the general public. Visit citientertainment.com for more details on this method. Along with Citi cardholders, Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members are also able to purchase tickets at that time.

Individual Member ticket sales will take place Thursday, August 8 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and the general public can access tickets Friday, August 9. To purchase tickets and obtain more info, you can visit paley.me/previews or download the Paley App. And for fans on the East coast, you can access PaleyFest Fall TV Previews screenings from September 6-8.

Below, check out the full schedule to see who is currently set to appear this September at PaleyFest. (*Note: panelists and events are subject to change.)

Thursday, September 5, 2019

NBC Presents Perfect Harmony, Sunnyside and Bluff City Law

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Perfect Harmony screening and conversation

Featured Talent from Perfect Harmony includes: Bradley Whitford (Arthur Cochran/Executive Producer), Anna Camp (Ginny), Will Greenberg (Wayne), Geno Segers (Dwayne), Tymberlee Hill (Adams Adams), Rizwan Manji (Reverend Jax), Spencer Allport (Cash), Lesley Wake Webster (Executive Producer/Creator/Writer), Jason Winer (Executive Producer/Director), Adam Anders (Executive Producer) and Jon Radler (Executive Producer)

Followed by screenings of Sunnyside and Bluff City Law

Friday, September 6, 2019

Amazon Presents Undone

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Undone screening and conversation

Featured talent from Undone includes: Rosa Salazar (Alma), Angelique Cabral (Becca), Constance Marie (Camila), Kate Purdy (Creator/Executive Producer), Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Creator/Executive Producer) and Hisko Hulsing (Director)

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Spectrum Originals Presents Mad About You

1:00 p.m.: Preview reception

1:30 p.m.: Mad About You screening and conversation

Featured talent from Mad About You includes: Helen Hunt (Jamie Buchman) and Paul Reiser (Paul Buchman)

The CW Presents Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

6:30 p.m.: Nancy Drew screening and conversation

7:45 p.m.: Batwoman screening and conversation

Featured talent from Nancy Drew includes: Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew) and Scott Wolf (Carson Drew), Additional Talent to be announced

Featured talent from Batwoman to be announced

Followed by a screening of Katy Keene

Monday, September 9, 2019

FOX Presents Almost Family, Prodigal Son and Bless the Harts

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Almost Family screening and conversation

Featured talent from Almost Family to be announced

Followed by screenings of Prodigal Son and Bless the Harts

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Hulu Presents Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Wu-Tang: An American Saga preview screening and conversation (suggested for mature audiences)

8:30 p.m.: Dollface preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Wu-Tang: An American Saga includes: Alex Tse (Co-Creator/Writer/Executive Producer) and The RZA (Co-Creator/Writer/Executive Producer)

Featured talent from Dollface includes: Kat Dennings (Jules/Executive Producer), Brenda Song (Madison), Esther Povitsky (Izzy), Jordan Weiss (Creator/Executive Producer) and Ira Ungerleider (Executive Producer/Showrunner)

Thursday, September 12, 2019

CBS Presents All Rise and Bob ❤ Abishola

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Bob ❤ Abishola screening and conversation

8:00 p.m.: All Rise screening and conversation

Featured talent from Bob ❤ Abishola includes: Billy Gardell (Bob), Folake Olowofoyeku (Abishola), Al Higgins (Executive Producer/Co-Creator) and Gina Yashere (Producer/Kremi)

Featured talent from All Rise includes: Simone Missick (Lola Carmichael), Wilson Bethel (Mark Callan), Marg Helenberger (Judith Benner), Alex Brinson (Luke Watkins), Jessica Camacho (Emily Lopez), Lindsay Mendez (Sara Castillo), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sherri Kansky), Greg Spottiswood (Executive Producer) and Sunil Nayar (Executive Producer)

Friday, September 13, 2019

TNT Presents Chasing the Cure

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Chasing the Cure Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from Chasing the Cure includes: Ann Curry (Anchor/Executive Producer), Kim Bondy (Showrunner/Executive Producer) and Michael Bloom (SVP, Unscripted Series and Specials, TNT/TBS)

Saturday, September 14

ABC Presents mixed-ish, Emergence and Stumptown

1:00 p.m.: Preview reception

1:30 p.m.: mixed-ish screening and conversation

Featured talent from mixed-ish includes: Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Paul Johnson), Tika Sumpter (Alicia Johnson), Christina Anthony (Denise), Arica Himmel (Bow Johnson), Ethan William Childress (Johan Johnson), Mykal-Michelle Harris (Santamonica Johnson), Gary Cole (Harrison Johnson), Karin Gist (Executive Producer) and Peter Saji (Executive Producer)

Followed by screenings of Emergence and Stumptown

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Nickelodeon Presents The Casagrandes

1:00 p.m.: Preview reception

1:30 p.m.: The Casagrandes Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent from The Casagrandes includes: Izabella Alvarez (Ronnie Anne Santiago), Carlos Alazraqui (Carlos "Tio" Casagrande), Sonia Manznao (Rosa "Abuela" Casagrande), Alan Foreman (Supervising Director), Miguel Puga (Supervising Director) and Mike Rubiner (Executive Producer)

Netflix Presents Disenchantment

6:00 p.m.: Preview reception

7:00 p.m.: Disenchantment Preview screening and conversation

Featured talent includes: Matt Groening (Creator/Executive Producer), Josh Weinstein (Executive Producer), Abbi Jacobson (Bean) and Nat Faxon (Elfo)