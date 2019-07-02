ABC Fall 2019 Premiere Dates: 'DWTS' Returns, 'Conners,' 'Grey's Anatomy' & More

ABC has unveiled its fall 2019 lineup and its filled with returning favorites and some fresh faces as some things shift around.

Kicking fall off, Dancing with the Stars is set to return from its hiatus for Season 28 on Monday, September 16 and just a week later on September 23, The Good Doctor is poised to resume operation for Season 2. The Conners, Bless This Mess, black-ish and new spinoff mixed-ish make up Tuesday's comedy lineup beginning September 24, which also includes the premiere of Emergence at 10/9c.

The next day on September 25, Modern Family returns for its 11th and final season along with The Goldbergs, Schooled and Single Parents before newbie Stumptown caps the evening at 10/9c.

All of these shows and many more are set to air this fall, scroll down for the full fall 2019 schedule and don't miss the premieres on ABC later this year.

Monday, September 16

8/7c Dancing with the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

Monday, September 23

10/9c The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)

Tuesday, September 24

8/7c The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30/7:30c Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c mixed-ish (Series Premiere)

9:30/8:30c black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)

10/9c Emergence (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, September 25

8/7c The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)

8:30/7:30c Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)

9/8c Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)

9:30/8:30c Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)

10/9c Stumptown (Series Premiere)

Thursday, September 26

8/7c Grey's Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)

9/8c A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)

10/9c How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 Premiere)

Friday, September 27

8/7c American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)

8:30/7:30c Fresh Off the Boat (season 6 Premiere)

9/8c 20/20

Sunday, September 29

7/6c America's Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)

9/8c Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)

10/9c The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)

Sunday, October 6

8/7c Kids Say the Darndest Things (Series Premiere)