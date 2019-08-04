The CW at TCA: How the 'Supernatural' End Went Down, Where You'll Stream Your Fave Shows & More

On Sunday, the CW network brought a slew of news for their programs coming in the Fall of 2019-20. Network President Mark Pedowitz addressed questions from journalists about their upcoming programming.

On the wrapping up of Supernatural, which will panel later today with the cast and producers present, Pedowitz said the decision inevitably lay with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki as well as the executive producers.

"All I can tell you is that Jared, Jensen, Peter Roth from Warner Brothers Studio and myself, had a very, very long, sad, heartbreaking discussion and we all came to understand what the guys wanted to do. They wanted to go out still relevant. They wanted to go be with their families. They wanted to see what else was out in the world and you know what? As we always said, and I said this many times, when they are ready to stop, we will stop. For them — and for Stephen Amell on Arrow — these shows are going out the way the way they were supposed to go....but if you can convince them to come back, I'm open!"

Also, later in the panel and asking about a potential Supernatural spin-off now that it is ending its run after season 15, Pedowitz didn't have any new news but don't hold your breath since he did say, "I think the show's essence and blood is Jared and Jensen."

On the announcement that season seven would be the last for The 100, Pedowitz said that showrunner Jason Rothenberg had said to the network a number of times that he wanted to wrap the show after season seven. "We have been very good at listening to our showrunners and creators about when is the right time to end a series so we spoke to Jason earlier in the week, we said 'We hear you. We agree with you. We'll announce it today at TCA.'"

On Luke Perry's passing earlier this year and how it will be incorporated in Riverdale's season opener on October 9, Pedowitz said, "It is a tribute to our friend, to a well-respected actor, Luke Perry. It is a very moving piece with [former 90210-costar] Shannen Doherty also guest-starring in [the episode]. It's our tribute to him," he said. He added that series creator Roberto Aguirre Sacasa will be able to talk more to the episode and tribute to Perry and his character Fred Andrews later today during the panel for his other series, Katy Keene.

Also announced, Black Lightning, entering Season 3 on the network and joining the Arrowverse crossover for the first time, will move to an earlier premiere date, now on Monday, October 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), paired with the second season debut of All American.

Also, beginning with the current seasons of new series Batwoman, Nancy Drew and Katy Keene, the full current seasons will find its exclusive streaming home on the digital platforms of the CW Network. Per a release, "beginning with the 2019-2020 season, The CW will exclusively stream every episode of its new series the day after broadcast throughout the season, so viewers can catch up at any point during the season on CWTV.com and The CW app. After the season finale of each new show, the full season will be available to binge on The CW's digital platforms until 30 days prior to the start of the next season. Once inside the 30-day window, The CW will have a rolling 5 episodes of its new shows on its streaming platforms until the following season's episodes become available. For The CW's returning series (premiering prior to the 2019-2020 season), the network will continue to have a rolling 5 episodes on its digital platforms the day after broadcast on the network."

In other news, for fans of Pop network's Schitt's Creek, off-season streaming rights will be available on CW Seed app and CWSeed.com. Seasons one through four are available beginning on Sunday, August 4.