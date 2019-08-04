'Black Lighting' to Strike the Arrowverse's 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover

This year's Arrowverse crossover is called "Crisis on Infinite Earths" but there is nothing dire about how massive this thing is shaping up to be.

At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour today in Beverly Hills, The CW's President Mark Pedowitz revealed that the event will air across five different episodes of the network’s superhero shows over two quarters (December 2019 and January 2020).

Based on the 1985-86, 12-issue DC Comics miniseries written by Marv Wolfman, "Crisis" is set to create seismic shifts in the Arrowverse as Arrow itself wraps up its eight-season run. Previously announced additions to the crossover include Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin playing versions of Superman and the classic Batman show's Burt Ward guesting.

Additionally, Pedowitz (aka, the man who so loved mankind that he renewed All-American) confirmed that characters from Black Lightning will be featured for the first time ever in this year's epic "Crisis" after two seasons of not being connected to the Arrowverse. Plus, iconic voice actor Kevin Conroy from Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond is set to make a special guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future.

The episode airing schedule is as follows (and note, some of the shows are airing outside of their regular time period):

Supergirl – Sunday, December 8, 2019 8/7c

Batwoman – Monday, December 9, 2019, 8/7c

The Flash – Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8/7c

Arrow – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 8/7c

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 9/8c

