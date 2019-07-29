Behind the Scenes With the ‘Supernatural’ Guys at Their Last Comic-Con (PHOTOS)
1 of
Supernatural fans know that the cast has fun both on and off set, so of course the guys were all smiles at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.
Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert stopped by TV Insider’s studio for a photo shoot and an interview, taking time to engage with members of the SPN Family who were watching from outside.
Click through the gallery above for a peek at what went on behind the scenes.
Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW
See Also
The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)
Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert on Comic-Cons past, Stephen Amell, and more.