Behind the Scenes With the ‘Supernatural’ Guys at Their Last Comic-Con (PHOTOS)

_12A8055
Wil Pierce
_12A8056
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles

_12A8065
Wil Pierce

Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert taking a photo with fans

_12A8288
Wil Pierce

The Supernatural guys take a moment during their interview to acknowledge the fans behind them

_12A8130
Wil Pierce

Alexander Calvert

_12A8055
Wil Pierce

The cast of Supernatural: Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Alexander Calvert

_12A8189
Wil Pierce

Jared Padalecki

_12A8165
Wil Pierce

Misha Collins

_12A8122
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles

_12A8241
Wil Pierce

Behind the scenes of the interview with Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Alexander Calvert

_12A8196
Wil Pierce

Jared Padalecki

_12A8150
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles signing photos with fans

_12A8160
Wil Pierce

Misha Collins in front of a camera and on the monitors

_12A8294
Wil Pierce

The Supernatural guys take a moment during their interview to acknowledge the fans behind them

_12A8107
Wil Pierce

Alexander Calvert looking at a fan’s phone

_12A8089
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook

_12A8133
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles with fans

_12A8185
Wil Pierce

Misha Collins

_12A8240
Wil Pierce

Behind the scenes of the interview with Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Alexander Calvert

_12A8329
Wil Pierce

Jared Padalecki

_12A8180
Wil Pierce

Jensen Ackles snapping a selfie during Misha Collins’ photo shoot

_12A8175
Wil Pierce

Misha Collins, with Jared Padalecki checking out his photos

_12A8259
Wil Pierce

Behind the scenes of the interview with Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, and Alexander Calvert

_12A8342
Wil Pierce

Jared Padalecki fist bumps a fan

_12A8052
Wil Pierce

The cast of Supernatural: Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Alexander Calvert

Supernatural fans know that the cast has fun both on and off set, so of course the guys were all smiles at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert stopped by TV Insider’s studio for a photo shoot and an interview, taking time to engage with members of the SPN Family who were watching from outside.

Click through the gallery above for a peek at what went on behind the scenes.

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW

The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)See Also

The 'Supernatural' Guys Reflect on Their 'Golden Years' and the Fandom (VIDEO)

Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert on Comic-Cons past, Stephen Amell, and more.
